75-Year-Old Runner With Worn Down Shoes Finishes a Half Marathon in Under Two Hours

Expert runners around the world consider a little under two hours to be a good half marathon time, but this number mostly has young, able-bodied competitors in mind. That's why when 75-year-old Queruben Abella (also referred to as Tatay Ruben) finished a 21-kilometer race in one hour and 56 minutes, people around his native Philippines and the world were simply in awe. Most commendably, he also did it in a pair of broken shoes.

Abella, who ran his first marathon at 14 and has continued to enjoy this practice for decades, is well versed in the running world. That's why, although his shoes were bursting open at the seams, he preferred them over other pairs. To him, they were light and comfortable, and water didn’t get stuck inside when it rains. On top of that, they've “taken [him] to many places.”

The elderly runner’s impressive achievement happened at the 3rd Alturas Pink Run, on October 5. The race was organized to raise funds around Breast Cancer Awareness month—particularly, for 30 patients currently undergoing chemotherapy. “It is amazing to see everyone so happy and passionate to join Pink Run,” he said. “It is such a worthy cause. And I would love to continue supporting it in the future”

Mary Grace Ido Bernaldez, who oversees the Alturas Pink Run, told Inquirer that Abella had been joining the marathon since 2022. “At 75, he is not just a runner; he is an inspiration to all of us. Tatay Ruben’s persistence teaches us that there are no limits to what we can do.”

Days after the race, the organizer visited Abella in his village, presenting him with a new pair of shoes—the third pair he had been gifted after the race, which he happily posed with for a Facebook picture. Since he hopes to be back next year, he may be proudly wearing a new pair in 2025. “I’ll keep running as long as I can,” Abella says. “I’m part of the community.”

