Burning Man 2023 begins on August 27, but work on the festival is well underway. One of those projects is the temple itself. This shared community space is vital to Black Rock City, the Nevada locale where the festival is held each year. The temple is a “neutral, non-denominational spiritual space” that invites attendees to remember the past, acknowledge the present, and dream of the future.

The 2023 centerpiece of Burning Man has recently been unveiled. Developed by Ela Madej and co-lead Reed Finlay, the building is called Temple of the Heart. The design mimics an upside-down desert flower with a stem pointed toward the sky that recalls a beacon or sundial. It's inspired by a 12-star base and will contain a central gathering area called the Heart Chamber. Off of the central chamber will be 12 alcoves that have built-in seating and are meant for stillness and walking reflection. The geodesic ceiling will have lace patterns printed on the panels, inspired by Madej’s Polish heritage.

At night, Temple of the Heart will emit a soft glow that will make attendees feel like they are “near a heart, wrapped in love.” Within the aptly named Heart Chamber, there will be a Rose Altar that will contain approximately 100 large and medium-sized roses as well as hundreds of smaller flowers that are all created by Temple volunteers and community members.

It’s the first time in three years that Burning Man Project has announced a new physical temple. If you’d like to be part of the temple-building process, fill out this volunteer form on the Temple of the Heart website.

