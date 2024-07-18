MrBeast’s TeamSeas Initiative Pulls 34 Million Pounds of Trash From the Ocean

Nearly three years ago, MrBeast and TeamSeas started an initiative to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of ocean trash. A few days ago, they announced that they had surpassed their goal, having pulled 34 million pounds of trash from the sea. It's a stunning achievement that shows the best side of content creation and pulling together online communities for the greater good.

With over 300 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, MrBeast has a lot of sway, which is evident in the results. The fundraiser started in 2021, with people encouraged to donate $1 to clean up one pound of trash. But people did much more than that. Not only did they donate, but they also got out, formed teams, and started cleaning local beaches and waterways.

And, thanks to MrBeast's online popularity, other content creators got involved, with over 400,000 contributing videos related to the cause. All the effort paid off, and according to TeamSeas, a third-party source verified the outcome.

This isn't MrBeast's first foray into philanthropy. The American YouTuber, who began posting videos when he was just 13, also runs the Beast Philanthropy channel, where he's done everything from helping those with sight issues receive surgery to adopting an orphanage.

He's also worked on environmental issues before. In October 2019, he teamed up with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober for TeamTrees and vowed to raise $20 million by January 1 to plant 20 million trees. That goal was surpassed before the self-imposed limit and, as of last month, over 24 million trees have been planted.

While some are critical of MrBeast's over-the-top videos and the motivations for his fundraising, there's no doubt that he's making an impact on the planet, one click at a time. And while the original TeamSeas goal is over, people are being encouraged to donate and support Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup to keep the movement going.

