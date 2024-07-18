Home / Environment

MrBeast’s TeamSeas Initiative Pulls 34 Million Pounds of Trash From the Ocean

By Jessica Stewart on July 18, 2024
TeamSeas and Mr Beast Successful Ocean Plastic Cleanup

Photo: Shnurochek13/Depositphotos

Nearly three years ago, MrBeast and TeamSeas started an initiative to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of ocean trash. A few days ago, they announced that they had surpassed their goal, having pulled 34 million pounds of trash from the sea. It's a stunning achievement that shows the best side of content creation and pulling together online communities for the greater good.

With over 300 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, MrBeast has a lot of sway, which is evident in the results. The fundraiser started in 2021, with people encouraged to donate $1 to clean up one pound of trash. But people did much more than that. Not only did they donate, but they also got out, formed teams, and started cleaning local beaches and waterways.

And, thanks to MrBeast's online popularity, other content creators got involved, with over 400,000 contributing videos related to the cause. All the effort paid off, and according to TeamSeas, a third-party source verified the outcome.

This isn't MrBeast's first foray into philanthropy. The American YouTuber, who began posting videos when he was just 13, also runs the Beast Philanthropy channel, where he's done everything from helping those with sight issues receive surgery to adopting an orphanage.

He's also worked on environmental issues before. In October 2019, he teamed up with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober for TeamTrees and vowed to raise $20 million by January 1 to plant 20 million trees. That goal was surpassed before the self-imposed limit and, as of last month, over 24 million trees have been planted.

While some are critical of MrBeast's over-the-top videos and the motivations for his fundraising, there's no doubt that he's making an impact on the planet, one click at a time. And while the original TeamSeas goal is over, people are being encouraged to donate and support Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup to keep the movement going.

International collaborative fundraising campaign TeamSeas has surpassed its original goal and cleaned up 34 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

The initiative was started in 2021 by popular American YouTuber MrBeast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TeamSeas (@teamseas)

Over 400,00 content creators made videos to support the fundraiser, which asked for $1 to clean up one pound of trash.

Ordinary people formed teams and competed to see who could do the best cleanup.

The success of TeamSeas proves that online communities can come together for the greater good.

MrBeast: YouTube | Twitter

Related Articles:

Japan Has a Competitive Sport for Trash Collecting Called ‘SpoGomi’

Man Spends Over 1,000 Days Straight Cleaning Up Trash in His Local Parks

Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can

People Are Picking Up Trash and Sharing Before-and-After Photos for the “Trashtag Challenge”

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

22 Tennessee State Parks Provide All-Terrain Wheelchairs to Enhance Accessibility for All
Presidential Library and Museum Will Host Film Festival To Celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 100th Birthday
Man Who Mows Lawns for Free Raises Over $188K for Cat Shelter That Helped Him
Deforestation in Colombia Reached 23-Year Low in 2023
105-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Her Master’s Degree From Stanford
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon Reaches a Six-Year Low

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

98-Year-Old World War II Veteran Finally Gets His High School Diploma
Startup Creates LEGO-Like Bricks That Can Affordably Remove Carbon Dioxide From the Air
Environmental Activist Saves One of the Largest Forests in India From Harmful Coal Mining
Toddler From Ghana Is Declared ‘World’s Youngest Male Artist’ by Guinness World Records
Alaska’s Rivers Are Turning Orange and Can Be Seen From Space
Two Pandas Will Return to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Later This Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.