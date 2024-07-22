Home / Animals / Dogs

Watch an Adorable Husky Dog Repeat Everything His Human Says

By Regina Sienra on July 22, 2024

If dogs could talk, what would you ask your furry friend? While we have unique ways of communicating with them, having a conversation with a dog remains a dream for now. Even so, a Siberian husky named Pluto and his human seem to be closer than anyone else to having a one-on-one chat. Pluto's mom recently shared a video in which the pup seems to repeat what she tells him. It's almost as if they are having a loving exchange.

In the clip, Pluto is asked to say simple phrases such as “Hello” and “How are you?” The Siberian husky then responds by adapting his barks in tone and pitch to replicate what his human is saying. After each round of successful mimicry, the good pooch is rewarded with a treat—or he’s told to try again if the reply isn't as clear.

The key to making Pluto understand the phrases seems to be in his mom's intonation, as she stresses the final syllables to make it easier for the dog to get and relay the words in his own way. The trick has worked wonders, and it's really charming to hear Pluto do his best at saying “I love you.” While dogs are great at letting their owners know they love them, hearing Pluto say it is uniquely endearing.

Pluto's talking is the ultimate trait of this very chatty dog. He also seems to be fluent in Nepali, his mom's first language, as he acts on commands and responds to being spoken to in this language. The pooch is also very vocal about his love for carrots, squeaking excitedly at the sight of one or sprinting down the stairs when he hears them mentioned. Pluto is proof that dogs understand us—but he also gets to talk about it!

To stay up to date with his adventures, you can follow Pluto on Instagram.

This is Pluto, a chatty Siberian husky who loves carrots and can repeat what his mom says.

He also seems to be fluent in Nepali, his mom's first language, as he acts on commands and responds to being spoken to in this language.

While dogs are great at letting their owners know they love them, seeing Pluto interact with his human is uniquely endearing.

Pluto is proof that dogs understand us—but he also gets to talk about it!

Pluto The Husky: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Dog Changes Completely From Black to White Over the Course of Two Years Due to Skin Condition

Photogenic “Selfie Dog” Is Showing Travel Influencers How It’s Done

Dress Your Dog up With These Adorable and Functional Japanese Leather Backpacks

BARK Air’s Flights For Dogs Are Now Boarding for Pawesome Adventures

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Before and After Images of 16 Dogs Being Told They’re a Good Boy/Girl
2,000+ Years of Dogs in Art, From Ancient Mosaics to Instagram Selfies
Dress Your Dog up With These Adorable and Functional Japanese Leather Backpacks
BARK Air’s Flights For Dogs Are Now Boarding for Pawesome Adventures
Dog Changes Completely From Black to White Over the Course of Two Years Due to Skin Condition
Man Shares Cute Clips of Driving With (And Being Driven By) His Adorable Dogs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photogenic “Selfie Dog” Is Showing Travel Influencers How It’s Done
Messi the Dog “Clapping” at the Oscars Was Actually Pre-Taped
The Last Picture Ever Taken of Hachikō Shows the Love and Reverence the Japanese Had for the Dog
Jon Stewart Pays Tearful Tribute to His Late Dog Dipper on ‘The Daily Show’
Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality
AI Imagines New Dog Breeds To Represent Each of the 50 U.S. States

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.