Watch an Adorable Husky Dog Repeat Everything His Human Says

If dogs could talk, what would you ask your furry friend? While we have unique ways of communicating with them, having a conversation with a dog remains a dream for now. Even so, a Siberian husky named Pluto and his human seem to be closer than anyone else to having a one-on-one chat. Pluto's mom recently shared a video in which the pup seems to repeat what she tells him. It's almost as if they are having a loving exchange.

In the clip, Pluto is asked to say simple phrases such as “Hello” and “How are you?” The Siberian husky then responds by adapting his barks in tone and pitch to replicate what his human is saying. After each round of successful mimicry, the good pooch is rewarded with a treat—or he’s told to try again if the reply isn't as clear.

The key to making Pluto understand the phrases seems to be in his mom's intonation, as she stresses the final syllables to make it easier for the dog to get and relay the words in his own way. The trick has worked wonders, and it's really charming to hear Pluto do his best at saying “I love you.” While dogs are great at letting their owners know they love them, hearing Pluto say it is uniquely endearing.

Pluto's talking is the ultimate trait of this very chatty dog. He also seems to be fluent in Nepali, his mom's first language, as he acts on commands and responds to being spoken to in this language. The pooch is also very vocal about his love for carrots, squeaking excitedly at the sight of one or sprinting down the stairs when he hears them mentioned. Pluto is proof that dogs understand us—but he also gets to talk about it!

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

