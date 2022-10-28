Home / Art / Installation

1,000 Drones Put on a Spectacular Light Performance in the Sky at Burning Man

By Madyson DeJausserand on October 28, 2022
Drone Shows at 2022 Burning Man Featured 1000 Drones

For 36 years, Burning Man has been a gathering place for art lovers across the globe. This year’s event showcased incredible art installations that festival goers very much welcomed after a two-year hiatus. One artistic display in particular has highlighted the self-defined city’s momentary beauty with spectacular drone shows that painted the night sky and has kept burners talking long after they have left.

The 1,000 drones in the performance were programmed by Amsterdam-based team DRIFT and friends to create unbelievable aerial light shows each night while DJs performed. Late in the evening, residents of Black Rock City were able to look up and see everything from a hyperrealistic eye that blinked to gigantic, hypnotic geometric displays. One visual was of manta rays swimming through the night sky, which attendees characterized as peaceful and incredible. Another was of a giant mask-like figure that looked down on the crowd, rotating to seemingly survey the festivities.

One source of inspiration for the content of these shows was the online Burning Man community. Convergence Collective, drone programmers for the opening night’s show, took to Reddit to ask burners what they would like to see their drones do. The comments suggested ideas such as a starry sky, a butterfly, and floral displays, but a request that was echoed by many seemed to make the final cut—an homage to Burning Man co-creator Larry Harvey, who recently passed away.

Many citizens of the temporary city point to the “hat man” as their favorite drone show of the year. The drone performance started with the Man figure (the one that, as the name suggests, gets burned at the end) in red, walking in a circle. The figure gently disappears in fragments. In a magical whirl, the drones turn blue as they form the figure again. This time, though, he holds a bright white Stetson hat, a signature of Harvey. The figure puts on the hat, raises his arms, and falls backwards. White lights form dotted vertical lines around him, adding to the illusion that he is falling. As he rotates, he disintegrates and vanishes towards the heavens. In a bright flash of blue, all of the drones appear one last time as a cube as they return to their large charging base to recoup for the next show ahead of them.

DRIFT contextualizes their co-op multi-night performance as “a story on Man vs. Machine.” Though, with some performances being visuals such as the burner phrase “F Your Burn” and a Stetson-wearing Burning Man, it seems to be more of a celebration of Black Rock City and some of its 10 founding principles, like radical inclusion, communal effort, participation, immediacy, and leaving no trace.

Scroll down to see some of the incredible drone shows from Burning Man 2022.

Amsterdam-based studio collective DRIFT and friends worked together to program 1,000 drones to create incredible performances at this year's Burning Man.

Each night, Black Rock City residents looked up to see astonishing visuals that ranged from geometric displays to a hyperrealistic eye.

One aerial light show quickly became a fan favorite—”the hat man,” which paid homage to Burning Man co-creator, Larry Harvey, who recently passed away.

While the self-defined city is known for its momentary, impermanent beauty, many burners online are able to relive these awe-inspiring moments through pictures and videos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjen van Eijk (@arjenvaneijk)

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

20+ Photos of Burning Man 2022 Highlighting Its Comeback After a 2-Year Hiatus

Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]

600 Drones “Paint” Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in Dazzling Night Sky Display

Designers Use Illuminated Drones To Create Waves Around Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architect Analyzes the Five Most Common Types of NYC Apartments
Cancer Survivor Creates Light-up Bionic Eyes That Make Him Look Like the Terminator
Hiker Fends off a Terrifying Bear Attack While Climbing Down a Mountain
Artist Spends Two Years Doodling Every Surface of His 12-Room Home [Video]
Giant Flamingo Sculpture Greets Visitors at the Tampa International Airport
Fans Are Surprised by Michael Jackson’s “Deep” Voice in Resurfaced 1997 Clip

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Transforms 3D Into 2D in a Mind-Bending Installation About Finding Home
Mesmerizing 8K Video Footage Shows the Titanic as You’ve Never Seen It Before
Artist Draws 243 Endangered Species for Immersive Public Installation in London
Listen to 14-Year-Old Elizabeth Deliver Her First Speech to the British People During World War II
Ukrainian Mom Is Overjoyed To See Soldier Son Return Home After Saving Town From Russian Takeover
Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]