Architects Visualize What Cities of the Future Could Look Like

Barcelona-based architecture firm ON-A is offering an innovative look at what cities of the future might look like by combining architecture, engineering, and biotechnology. Its Biotech City is a self-contained structure that revolutionizes urban design. Under the circular dome, people will enjoy a sustainable living environment that “charts a path towards a greener, more resilient world.”

The raised dome, based on a hexagonal and pentagonal grid, was inspired by the protection that nature provides. The dome's thickness actually allows it to become a functional building, blurring the lines between architecture and engineering. The grid helps define areas, connecting infrastructure and green spaces.

The open grid also allows for ventilation and natural light and helps shape the streets and plazas. Intended to be versatile, the firm notes that it can be adjusted to suit different climatic extremes. Solar panels lining the top of the dome will help power the city, which also includes wind turbines for further energy generation.

While the design is unique, Biotech City will include all the basic services that one would expect in an urban setting. This includes commercial and office space, healthcare, educational buildings, and much more. These spaces, along with housing, would be nestled into the dome itself, while the open area below the structure is designated as a community square. Filled with greenery, it provides a connection with nature as well as serves the need for a gathering space.

“In the planning of the Biotech City, nature blends harmoniously with the urban environment,” shares the firm. “Here, lush vegetation, interactive landscapes, and living elements coexist in perfect symbiosis, creating an urban living experience that establishes an unparalleled connection with the natural world.”

Though, at the moment, Biotech City is simply a concept, the design is a refreshing take on urban living. And by incorporating biotechnology that provides systems for improved air quality and wellness, ON-A is showing that it's more than possible to take a well-rounded approach to urbanism.

Biotech City is an innovative urban design that harmonizes city living and sustainability.

The dome's thick geometric grid allows for the structure to become a functional building.

The flexible design can be modified for different climates.

Under the dome, a large community plaza filled with greenery provides a gathering space, as well as a connection with nature.

The design “charts a path towards a greener, more resilient world.”

Visualizations via Play-Time. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ON-A.