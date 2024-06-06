Home / Architecture

Architects Visualize What Cities of the Future Could Look Like

By Jessica Stewart on June 6, 2024

Biotech City by ON-A

Barcelona-based architecture firm ON-A is offering an innovative look at what cities of the future might look like by combining architecture, engineering, and biotechnology. Its Biotech City is a self-contained structure that revolutionizes urban design. Under the circular dome, people will enjoy a sustainable living environment that “charts a path towards a greener, more resilient world.”

The raised dome, based on a hexagonal and pentagonal grid, was inspired by the protection that nature provides. The dome's thickness actually allows it to become a functional building, blurring the lines between architecture and engineering. The grid helps define areas, connecting infrastructure and green spaces.

The open grid also allows for ventilation and natural light and helps shape the streets and plazas. Intended to be versatile, the firm notes that it can be adjusted to suit different climatic extremes. Solar panels lining the top of the dome will help power the city, which also includes wind turbines for further energy generation.

While the design is unique, Biotech City will include all the basic services that one would expect in an urban setting. This includes commercial and office space, healthcare, educational buildings, and much more. These spaces, along with housing, would be nestled into the dome itself, while the open area below the structure is designated as a community square. Filled with greenery, it provides a connection with nature as well as serves the need for a gathering space.

“In the planning of the Biotech City, nature blends harmoniously with the urban environment,” shares the firm. “Here, lush vegetation, interactive landscapes, and living elements coexist in perfect symbiosis, creating an urban living experience that establishes an unparalleled connection with the natural world.”

Though, at the moment, Biotech City is simply a concept, the design is a refreshing take on urban living. And by incorporating biotechnology that provides systems for improved air quality and wellness, ON-A is showing that it's more than possible to take a well-rounded approach to urbanism.

Biotech City is an innovative urban design that harmonizes city living and sustainability.

Biotech City by ON-A

The dome's thick geometric grid allows for the structure to become a functional building.

Biotech City by ON-A

 

Biotech City by ON-A

Biotech City by ON-A

The flexible design can be modified for different climates.

Biotech City by ON-A

Biotech City by ON-A

Biotech City by ON-A

Biotech City by ON-A

Under the dome, a large community plaza filled with greenery provides a gathering space, as well as a connection with nature.

Biotech City by ON-A

Biotech City by ON-A

The design “charts a path towards a greener, more resilient world.”

Biotech City by ON-A

Biotech City by ON-A

ON-A: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Visualizations via Play-Time. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ON-A.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
