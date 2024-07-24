80-Foot-Tall Kinetic Sculpture of a Woman Embracing a Building in Prague Periodically Turns Her Head

Czech artist David Černý is known for his provocative sculptures—military vehicles, babies, men urinating—that often comment on political and social themes. In 2022, Černý created Lilith, a nearly 80-foot-tall, 35-ton figure of a woman made of metal. Based in Prague, she hugs the side of an apartment building, leaning towards the structure with her legs slightly placed apart. The statue isn’t stationary either—Lilith periodically turns her head 180 degrees.

Lilith is no ordinary figure: Černý’s statue represents the female biblical figure from Jewish mythology, Adam’s first wife who was banished from the Garden of Eden for her defiance. Lilith is often seen and depicted as a devil, but the artist intended to use her as a symbol of feminism and independence.

Lilith consists of four parts: the main sculpture on the side of the building, a leg extending from the bottom, a hand supporting from below in a similar fashion, and a hand clenching onto what appears to be a cylindrical facility building. Beyond her intended symbolism, the sculpture appears to comment on modern development or humanity’s involvement in technology due to its integration with the urban landscape.

Černý has received criticism from other artists like Pavel Karous, another Czech sculptor, who argues that the art piece doesn’t contribute to the architecture or urban planning of the area, nor does it respect the interests of the local residents. An art curator, Marie Foltýnová, claims that Černý’s understanding of Lilith as a symbol of feminism is wrong. She reasons that because Lilith is known as a demon and a witch responsible for the death of women and small children during childbirth, it stands against women, and thus cannot be a symbol of feminism. Černý’s portrayal could additionally be seen as potentially controversial in his choice to emphasize her nudity and stature.

Černý is famous for his other kinetic sculptures, such as the Head of Franz Kafka and METALmorphosis, both of which feature moving parts. Regardless of its meaning or message, Lilith is another remarkable example of how we can incorporate art into our urban landscapes.

Czech sculptor David Černý created Lilith, an massive metal sculpture in Prague.

The 80-foot-tall sculpture of a mythological woman is seen embracing the side of an apartment building.

The statue uniquely turns her head 180 degrees, and various other metal body parts can be found interacting with the apartment complex.

Černý is known for incorporating motifs like babies, tanks, heads, and other large-scale elements in his work, which can be found in and around Prague.

