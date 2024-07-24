Home / Art / Sculpture

80-Foot-Tall Kinetic Sculpture of a Woman Embracing a Building in Prague Periodically Turns Her Head

By Shiori Chen on July 24, 2024
David Černý Lilith Sculpture Embracing Building Prague--600

Photo: Flukes69 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Czech artist David Černý is known for his provocative sculptures—military vehicles, babies, men urinating—that often comment on political and social themes. In 2022, Černý created Lilith, a nearly 80-foot-tall, 35-ton figure of a woman made of metal. Based in Prague, she hugs the side of an apartment building, leaning towards the structure with her legs slightly placed apart. The statue isn’t stationary either—Lilith periodically turns her head 180 degrees.

Lilith is no ordinary figure: Černý’s statue represents the female biblical figure from Jewish mythology, Adam’s first wife who was banished from the Garden of Eden for her defiance. Lilith is often seen and depicted as a devil, but the artist intended to use her as a symbol of feminism and independence.

Lilith consists of four parts: the main sculpture on the side of the building, a leg extending from the bottom, a hand supporting from below in a similar fashion, and a hand clenching onto what appears to be a cylindrical facility building. Beyond her intended symbolism, the sculpture appears to comment on modern development or humanity’s involvement in technology due to its integration with the urban landscape.

Černý has received criticism from other artists like Pavel Karous, another Czech sculptor, who argues that the art piece doesn’t contribute to the architecture or urban planning of the area, nor does it respect the interests of the local residents. An art curator, Marie Foltýnová, claims that Černý’s understanding of Lilith as a symbol of feminism is wrong. She reasons that because Lilith is known as a demon and a witch responsible for the death of women and small children during childbirth, it stands against women, and thus cannot be a symbol of feminism. Černý’s portrayal could additionally be seen as potentially controversial in his choice to emphasize her nudity and stature.

Černý is famous for his other kinetic sculptures, such as the Head of Franz Kafka and METALmorphosis, both of which feature moving parts. Regardless of its meaning or message, Lilith is another remarkable example of how we can incorporate art into our urban landscapes.

Czech sculptor David Černý created Lilith, an massive metal sculpture in Prague.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Cerny (@cerny.david)

The 80-foot-tall sculpture of a mythological woman is seen embracing the side of an apartment building.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Cerny (@cerny.david)

The statue uniquely turns her head 180 degrees, and various other metal body parts can be found interacting with the apartment complex.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Cerny (@cerny.david)

Černý is known for incorporating motifs like babies, tanks, heads, and other large-scale elements in his work, which can be found in and around Prague.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Cerny (@cerny.david)

David Černý: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Atlas Obscura]

Related Articles:

18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know

Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion

The Surprisingly Heart-Wrenching History of Robert Indiana’s ‘LOVE’ Sculptures

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Octopus Sculpture Carrying a Menagerie of Endangered Animals Surfaces in NYC
Artist Turns Bolts, Nuts, and Other Scrap Metal Into Strikingly Detailed Sculptures
Fernando Botero’s Voluptuous Sculptures Take Over Rome’s Historic Center
100 Life-Sized Elephant Sculptures Are Embarking on a Journey Across the U.S.
Ingenious Artist Uses Cutlery To Create Charming Bird Sculptures
Giant Trolls Scattered in a Forest Invite the Public on a Fairy Tale Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Abraham Lincoln Wax Statue Melts From Extreme Heat in Washington, D.C.
Artistic Tapestries Highlight the Fragile Beauty of Marine Ecosystems
Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters
Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented “Travelers” Pop Up in New York City
Sculptor Transforms Stone Block Into a Incredibly Detailed Mountside Village
Japanese Artist Creates Delicate Glass Sculptures With Innovative String Welding Technique

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.