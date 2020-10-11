Home / Art / Street Art

Vibrant Street Mural Transforms a Busy Crosswalk Into a Walkable Work of Art

By Margherita Cole on October 11, 2020
Installation Art by Camille Walala

“Les Jumeaux,” White City Place, London, 2020

French artist Camille Walala seeks to “disseminate joy through color and pattern” in her art projects. Her work runs the gamut from art direction to interior design to civic art and installation. Recently, she's skewed towards street art and unveiled her latest creation: a colorful mural that transforms a busy crosswalk in London into a vibrant and playful walking path for pedestrians.

Entitled Les Jumeaux, or “The Twins,” Walala's installation is part of White City Place's program to renew the West London area. It features a bold mix of geometric shapes, patterns, colors, and instructive text that covers the crossings on South Africa Road and Wood Lane, leading to the underground station. Complementary murals are painted on the façade of the nearby WestWorks building.

“This was a really exciting commission because I got to explore the area so much more than I have in the past and bring colorful, joyful patterns to this part of London,” Walala says in her press release. “I like it when my projects begin with this element of curiosity. I was inspired by the rich architectural details and began working in my sketchbook, making drawings and collages, which grew into the bigger scale installation. It's a balancing process to find happy accidents along the way while keeping the style simple and bold.”

Le Jumeaux was commissioned by Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan, and Aimco, and it is Walala's first installation in West London. “Camille Walala’s designs are an exciting addition to the evolving cultural offering of White City,” Chief Executive David Camp of Stanhope adds. “This artwork is a main feature in our wider art program and ensures White City Place is making its mark as one of London’s emerging cultural districts, and a destination in its own right.”

Scroll down to see more images of Walala's installation and follow the artist on Instagram for updates on her latest projects.

French artist Camille Walala unveiled her latest installation in West London.

Installation Art by Camille Walala

“Les Jumeaux,” White City Place, London, 2020

Entitled Les Jumeaux (“The Twins” in French), this mural covers the crossings near the White City underground station.

Installation Art by Camille Walala

“Les Jumeaux,” White City Place, London, 2020

It features a distinctive mix of geometric shapes, patterns, and bold colors.

Installation Art by Camille Walala

“Les Jumeaux,” White City Place, London, 2020

Installation Art by Camille Walala

“Les Jumeaux,” White City Place, London, 2020

Installation Art by Camille Walala

“Les Jumeaux,” White City Place, London, 2020

Camille Walala: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Camille Walala.

