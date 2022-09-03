Home / Art History

10 Famous Baroque Artists Whose Awe-inspiring Art Still Inspires Us Today

By Margherita Cole on September 3, 2022
Famous Baroque Artists

In the 17th century, a new art style captivated Europe. Known as the Baroque period, this era emphasized lavishness and drama. And while there were numerous artists who made up this cultural movement, some stand out from the rest.

Here, we will take a look at famous Baroque artists who left their mark on the style. Caravaggio, for instance, pioneered the dramatic approach to painting that uses intense contrasts and singular sources of light. Similarly, Gian Lorenzo Bernini singlehandedly translated Baroque ideals into innovative and dynamic sculptures rooted in strong emotions.

Scroll down to learn about 10 famous Baroque artists who pioneered the style.

Table of Contents hide
1 Discover 10 Famous Baroque Artists Who Pioneered the Style
1.1 Annibale Carracci (1560–1609)
1.2 Caravaggio (1571–1610)
1.3 Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640)
1.4 Georges de La Tour (1593–1652)
1.5 Artemisia Gentileschi (1593–1656)
1.6 Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665)
1.7 Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598–1680)
1.8 Francisco de Zurbarán (1598–1664)
1.9 Diego Velázquez (1599–1660)
1.10 Rembrandt (1606–1669)
2 Frequently Asked Questions
2.1 Who are the 3 famous Baroque artists?
2.2 What defines Baroque art?
2.3 Who is the greatest Baroque sculptor?

Discover 10 Famous Baroque Artists Who Pioneered the Style

 

Annibale Carracci (1560–1609)

Annibale Carracci Self Portrait

Annibale Carracci, “Self-Portrait,” c. 1580 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Annibale Carracci
Born
November 3, 1560 (Bologna, Italy)
Died
July 15, 1609 (Rome, Italy)
Notable Artwork
Domine, quo vadis?, The Lamentation of Christ
Movement
Baroque

 

Although his art became overshadowed by Caravaggio's over time, Annibale Carracci (1560 – 1609) was regarded as one of the leading Baroque painters. His style resembled some of the idealism of the Renaissance and Mannerist styles, but he created Baroque-like drama through monumental figures and dynamic compositions. In addition, Carracci's body of work was incredibly diverse and included landscapes, genre scenes, and portraits.

Famous works of art: Domine, quo vadis? (1602), The Lamentation of Christ (c. 1604)

 

Caravaggio (1571–1610)

Caravaggio Portrait

Ottavio Leoni, “Portrait of Caravaggio,” c. 1621 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio
Born
September 29, 1571 (Milan, Italy)
Died
July 18, 1610 (Porto Ercole, Italy)
Notable Artwork
David with the Head of Goliath, The Calling of St. Matthew
Movement
Baroque

 

Italian artist Michelangelo Merisi—better known as Caravaggio (1571 – 1610)—was a prominent 17th-century painter whose dramatic style had a profound impact on Baroque painting. He utilized an intense contrast of light and dark, dynamic action poses, and figures based on real people to create powerful paintings with an intense psychological atmosphere.

Famous works of art: The Calling of Saint Matthew (c.1599 – 1600), Crucifixion of Saint Peter (1600), David with the Head of Goliath (1610),

 

Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640)

Peter Paul Rubens Portrait

“Portrait of the Artist,” oil on panel, 1623. (Photo: Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons.)

 

Full Name
Sir Peter Paul Rubens
Born
June 28, 1577 (Siegen, Germany)
Died
May 30, 1640 (Antwerp, Belgium)
Notable Artwork
Rape of the Daughters of Leucippus
Movement
Baroque

 

Sir Peter Paul Rubens (1577 – 1640) was a prominent Flemish Baroque painter who lived during the Dutch Golden Age. Unlike Caravaggio, he did not rely on light and shadow to create drama but instead employed a vibrant color palette and dynamic movement. Known for his voluptuous women, opulent colors, and dynamic compositions, Rubens established himself as a prominent court painter for the Spanish Hapsburgs, developing an international reputation as an artist and diplomat.

Famous works of art: Rape of the Daughters of Leucippus (1618), Marie de' Medici Cycle (1622 – 1624)

 

Georges de La Tour (1593–1652)

Painting by Joseph the Carpenter

Georges de La Tour, “Joseph the Carpenter,” c. 1640 (Photo: The Louvre, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Georges de La Tour
Born
March 13, 1593 (Vic-sur-Seille, France)
Died
January 30, 1652 (Lunéville, France)
Notable Artwork
The Card Sharp with the Ace of Diamonds
Movement
Baroque

 

With a studio based in the Duchy of Lorraine, artist Georges de la Tour (1593 – 1652) was known as the “Painter to the King” and other French nobility. His distinct style featured dramatically-lit paintings with strong contrast and oftentimes illuminated by candlelight. Although he was probably inspired by Caravaggio, he differed in his approach by rendering simplified figures and less dynamic compositions.

Famous works of art: The Card Sharp with the Ace of Diamonds (c. 1620s), The Penitent Magdalene (1625 – 1650), Joseph the Carpenter (1642)

 

Artemisia Gentileschi (1593–1656)

Portrait of Artemisia Gentileschi

“Self-portrait as a Female Martyr,” ca. 1615 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons Public Domain)

 

Full Name
Artemisia Gentileschi
Born
July 8, 1593 (Rome, Italy)
Died
c. 1656 (Naples, Italy)
Notable Artwork
Judith Slaying Holofernes
Movement
Baroque

 

Born into an artistic family, Artemisia Gentileschi‘s talents were recognized at a young age. In an era where female artists fought extreme adversity, she did not let her gender hold her back from depicting dramatic and oftentimes violent subject matter. She painted large-scale Biblical and mythological paintings, just like her male counterparts, and was the first woman accepted to the prestigious Fine Art Academy in Florence.

Her legacy is sometimes overshadowed by her biography, with her bloody depiction of Judith Slaying Holofernes often being interpreted through the lens of her rape at the hands of a fellow artist. However, her talent is undeniable and she continues to be recognized for her realistic depiction of the female form, the depth of her colors, and her striking use of light and shadow.

Famous works of art: Judith Slaying Holofernes (1614 – 1620)

 

Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665)

Nicholas Poussin Self Portrait

Nicholas Poussin, “Self-Portrait,” 1650 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Nicolas Poussin
Born
June 1594 (near Les Andelys, France)
Died
November 19, 1665 (Rome, Italy)
Notable Artwork
The Abduction of the Sabine Women
Movement
Baroque

 

French artist Nicolas Poussin (1594 – 1665) cultivated a Baroque style based on bright colors, clarity, and line. He conveyed drama in his paintings by organizing numerous figures in active poses inside a well-defined space. As a result, many of his works possess a stage-like appearance. As for the subject matter, he gravitated toward classical and mythological scenes.

Famous works of art: The Abduction of the Sabine Women (1643)

 

Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598–1680)

Bernini Portrait

Gian Lorenzo Bernini, “Self-Portrait,” c. 1635 (Photo: Uffizi via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Gian Lorenzo Bernini
Born
December 7, 1598 (Naples, Italy)
Died
November 28, 1680 (Rome, Italy)
Notable Artwork
David, Apollo and Daphne
Movement
Baroque

 

Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598 – 1680) was a prominent Italian sculptor, painter, and architect who is credited with developing the Baroque style of sculpture. Originally from Naples, he was regarded as a child prodigy. His father—a Mannerist sculptor—helped develop his talents and the pair worked together on several early commissions.

When Bernini relocated to Rome he caught the attention of Pope Paul V, who was impressed with the young artist's talents. Soon enough, he found patronage under Cardinal Scipione, who was an avid art collector and patron of Caravaggio. This relationship helped fund some of Bernini's most recognizable sculptural works. In addition to mastering marble, he was also an accomplished painter and successful architect.

Famous works of art: The Rape of Proserpina (1621 – 1622), Apollo and Daphne (1622 – 1625), David (1623 – 1624)

 

Francisco de Zurbarán (1598–1664)

Francisco de Zurbaran Self-Portrait

Francisco de Zurbarán, Detail of a possible self-portrait in “Saint Luke as a Painter Before Christ on the Cross,” 1635–1640 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Francisco de Zurbarán
Born
baptized November 7, 1598 (Fuente de Cantos, Spain)
Died
August 27, 1664 (Madrid, Spain)
Notable Artwork
The Martyrdom of Saint Serapion
Movement
Baroque

 

Francisco de Zurbarán (1598 – 1664) was a leading Baroque painter known as the “Spanish Caravaggio.” Using a dramatic style steeped in intense contrasts of light and dark, his body of work focused mostly on religious depictions of monks, nuns, and martyrs. In addition, he based his realistic figures on live models, imbuing his paintings with an added sense of naturalism.

Famous works of art: The Martyrdom of Saint Serapion (1628)

 

Diego Velázquez (1599–1660)

Diego Velazquez Self Portrait

Diego Velázquez, “Self-Portrait,” c. 1640 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez
Born
baptized June 6, 1599 (Seville, Spain)
Died
August 6, 1660 (Madrid, Spain)
Notable Artwork
Las Meninas
Movement
Baroque

 

Diego Velázquez (1599 – 1660) was a prominent Spanish painter during the Baroque movement and a major figure of the Spanish Golden Age—a period of artistic revival in Spain. Originally from Seville, he displayed a talent for art from a young age and apprenticed under a local painter in the town. In 1622, King Philip IV‘s favorite court painter died, and Velázquez—who was already well known—was commanded to put his foot forward and submit a portrait. Later, in 1624, the young artist moved to Madrid and became an official court painter, the first milestone in a long career with the royal Hapsburg family and many other people of power.

Famous works of art: Portrait of Innovent X (1650), Las Meninas (1656)

 

Rembrandt (1606–1669)

Rembrandt Self Portrait

Rembrandt, “Self-Portrait at the Age of 34,” 1640 (Photo: National Gallery via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

 

Full Name
Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn
Born
July 15, 1606 (Leiden, Netherlands)
Died
October 4, 1669 (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
Notable Artwork
The Night Watch
Movement
Baroque

 

Rembrandt Harmeszoon van Rijn (1606 – 1669) was an artist from the Dutch Republic (modern-day Netherlands), and one of the most prominent figures of the Dutch Golden Age. During this era, artists like Rembrandt and Vermeer found inspiration in Northern Renaissance painting techniques.

After finding initial success as a portrait painter, Rembrandt developed his practice to include a wide range of styles and subject matter. He documented his life through numerous self-portraits, created landscapes, genre scenes, allegorical and historical scenes, and paintings with biblical and mythological undertones.

Famous works of art: The Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp (1632), The Night Watch (1642), Self-Portraits

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who are the 3 famous Baroque artists?

Caravaggio, Bernini, and Velázquez are three famous Baroque artists.

 

What defines Baroque art?

Baroque art is defined by an emphasis on drama, movement, and lavishness, with the intention to inspire awe in the viewer.

 

Who is the greatest Baroque sculptor?

Italian artist and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini pioneered the Baroque style in sculpture and is generally considered to be the most influential figure in this medium.

 

Related Articles:

Discover 20 Famous Paintings All Located at Paris’ Iconic Louvre Museum

Monumental Masterpieces: 10 of Art History’s Most Famous Large-Scale Paintings

11 Great Hispanic Artists Who Shaped Western Culture

How Chiaroscuro Emerged From the Dark to Become One of the Most Iconic Painting Styles

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Why Rembrandt Is Considered One of Art History’s Most Important Old Masters
10 Famous Abstract Artists Who Changed the Way We Look at Painting
The Story Behind Gustav Klimt’s Shimmering Symbolist Painting ‘The Kiss’
Learn How Gian Lorenzo Bernini Pioneered the Unforgettable Baroque Art Style
Discover the 10 Most Expensive Paintings Ever Sold in the World
How Jacques-Louis David Went From an Artist of the French Revolution to a Painter of Napoleon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

40 Famous Artists Everyone Should Know, From Michelangelo to Frida Kahlo
Centuries-Old “Magic Mirror” Discovered Hiding in Storage at the Cincinnati Art Museum
Exploring the Extravagance and Drama of Baroque Art and Architecture
London Museum Is Returning Over 70 Pieces of Looted Art to Nigeria
Norman Rockwell’s ‘The Problem We All Live With,’ a Groundbreaking Civil Rights Painting
How Chiaroscuro Emerged From the Dark to Become One of the Most Iconic Painting Styles

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]