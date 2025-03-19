Home / Science / Astronomy

Stranded NASA Astronauts Make a Safe Return to Earth After Being in Orbit for 9 Unplanned Months

By Regina Sienra on March 19, 2025
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members NASA astronauts Butch Wimore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov

Photo: NASA

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two NASA astronauts who had unexpectedly been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS), safely and successfully splashed back down on Earth off the coast of Florida on March 18. After spending nine unplanned months in space, the pair flew home alongside astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft.

Upon splashdown, a pod of dolphins was seen surrounding the SpaceX Dragon capsule. After a 17-hour journey back to Earth, Williams and Wilmore waved and smiled as they emerged from the spacecraft and were loaded onto stretchers, since their muscles needed time to adjust to Earth's gravity.

Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS on June 6, 2024, for an eight-day mission to test Boeing Starliner's capsule. However, the craft experienced technical issues, prompting NASA to return the Starliner to Earth empty while the astronauts waited on the ISS. Although their long stay was unplanned, Williams and Wilmore have said that didn't consider themselves “stranded” nor “stuck.” During their time in orbit, they've conducted spacewalks, and carried out scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. In the end, they both spent 286 days in space, during which they completed 4,576 orbits around Earth. Despite their productive stay, their return was imminent.

The astronauts' return was a collaborative effort between NASA and SpaceX. “The SpaceX folks helped us with a lot of options for how we would bring Butch and Suni home on Dragon in a contingency,” said NASA's Associate Administrator Ken Bowersox during a teleconference a few days ago. While they “always had options” to bring the astronauts home, Bowersox explained that they were ruled out quickly based on their budget, and the importance of keeping crews on the ISS.

“We are thrilled to have Suni, Butch, Nick, and Aleksandr home after their months-long mission conducting vital science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance aboard the International Space Station,” said NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro. After their smooth Florida splashdown, all four astronauts were then flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they reunited with their families.

To stay up to date with what goes on in orbit, follow NASA and the ISS on Instagram.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two NASA astronauts who had been stranded on the ISS, have safely returned to Earth.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida

Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

After spending nine unplanned months in space, the pair flew home alongside astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members NASA astronauts Butch Wimore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov

Photo: NASA

All four astronauts were then flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they reunited with their families.

Sources: Welcome Home! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Back on Earth After Science Mission; Highlights From Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Return to Earth; NASA officials undermine Musk’s claims about “stranded” astronauts

