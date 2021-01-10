Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Spectacular Slot Canyon Photo Fuses Fashion With Nature’s Effortless Beauty

By Sara Barnes on January 10, 2021
Slot Canyon Photography by Carl Marvin

A red rock canyon is an unlikely place to wear a fancy dress, but as photography enthusiast Carl Marvin shows, the results are spectacular. In a breathtaking image, Marvin’s fiancée wears a striking blue gown and poses amidst the archways of a slot canyon. The deep oranges and sienna tones are a perfect visual addition to the ultramarine dress and the combination creates an enchanting scene that looks like it's out of a storybook.

The photo came about when the couple planned their Thanksgiving trip to the Escalante National Monument in southern Utah. Marvin had decided that he wanted to light paint while there. “Light painting was one of the first things I learned to do when I got into photography,” he tells My Modern Met. “Something about the ability to paint a scene the way I wanted with a long exposure really appealed to me. I tend to shy away from bold direct light trails and prefer to attempt to compliment a scene with a bounced and diffuse light. I'm also on a bit of a budget, so I use flashlights instead of strobes.”

To avoid crowds, the couple trekked to the Peekaboo slot around 10 PM that night. “When we found Peekaboo, I was instantly struck by the amazing arches that span the canyon near its entrance,” Marvin recalls. “To get the shot, I mixed the tint of a few lights to create some more depth and had to match the brightness of the lights to the moonlight to create a smooth exposure. My fiancée was quite a trooper to stand so still in the windy 15°F weather while I dialed in my settings!”

After Marvin snapped the photo, the couple finished hiking the loop with the Spooky slot, known for its extremely narrow walls. “Fitting all my camera gear back down that slot was quite a challenge!”

Photography enthusiast Carl Marvin captures stunning shots of people in gorgeous natural settings—including him proposing to his fiancée.

Engagement PhotoFashion and Nature Photo

He also snaps dynamic hiking and rock climbing photos.

Rock Climbing PhotoRock Climbing PhotoRock Climbing PhotoRock Climbing PhotoPhoto of Colorado Landscape

Carl Marvin: Instagram | YouTube | Reddit

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carl Marvin.

Related Articles:

Surreal Moon Photo Looks Like a Giant Eye Peeking Through Rock Arch in the Desert

Long-Exposure Photos Turn Rock Climbing Routes Into Epic Rainbow Bursts Across the Landscape

Traveling Photographer Captures Dreamy Landscapes Around the World

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

35 Beautiful Winter Scenes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Surreal Moon Photo Looks Like a Giant Eye Peeking Through Rock Arch in the Desert
20 Incredible Winning Images From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Photographer Uses Drone Lighting to Make Earth Look Like a Distant Planet
Stunning Landscape Photo Captures the Incredible Ever-Changing Weather of Iceland
Landscape Photography Awards Winners Highlight the Beauty of the UK

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Weather Photographer of the Year Winners Celebrate the Beauty of Nature
Landscape Photographer Albert Dros Shares the Secrets of His Success [Podcast]
Illuminated Umbrellas Highlight the Enchanting Beauty of Japan’s Okayama Castle
Photographer Shares the Story Behind Viral Photo of the Moon Perfectly Centered Behind a Tree
Photographer Captures Unique Image of the Moon Disguised as Saturn
Long-Exposure Photos Turn Rock Climbing Routes Into Epic Rainbow Bursts Across the Landscape

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.