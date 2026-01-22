Wooden Figurative Sculptures Explore Contrasts in How Nature and Humankind Exist as One

Nature is full of dualities. It can be hard and soft, or aggressive and gentle, all at the same time. The space between the opposite ends of the spectrum is ripe for exploration, and it’s an idea that Italian artist Christian Verginer explores in his wooden figurative sculptures.

Verginer’s oeuvre features young people, often children and adolescents, carved from limewood and fused with nature in some way. Sometimes, an evergreen tree motif is carved in the wood, or leaves are painted on the surface of the figures’ skin. In other instances, he’s fashioned three-dimensional bird companions that nest in the kids’ jacket hoods and on their sleeves.

Regardless of the content, Verginer’s mastery of wood sculpture is evident; the life-sized figures possess smooth skin, lending them a hyperrealistic quality. However, the artist isn’t afraid to let the wood shine by leaving the grain visible and showcasing its blocky nature with thick carvings that mimic heavy fabric.

The contrast in surfaces mirrors the conceptual undertones of Verginer’s work. “Nature is both my material and my inspiration, guiding me to create forms where human figures and organic elements coexist,” he tells My Modern Met. “I aim for my sculptures to be more than decoration—they are moments of reflection, inviting the viewer to consider our connection with the environment and the subtle, often unseen, forces that shape our existence.”

Verginer is a nature lover who enjoys spending time outdoors, particularly engaging in sports like hiking, cycling, and climbing. They inform his sculptures. “All the emotions I experience in nature, I try to bring into my work,” he shares. “Nature, and especially trees, are so fascinating to observe that they give me extra energy, even for everyday life.”

“In this way,” Verginer continues, “works are created that focus on the relationship between humans and nature, often also with a critical perspective, expressing an environmental message that characterizes almost my entire artistic production. Living in Ortisei, in Val Gardena, which is an important tourist center, I also see the darker and more negative sides of tourism’s impact on nature.”

The artist doesn’t see the relationship between humans and nature as equal; we take more than we give. Sometimes, this is reflected in his work. But other times, he wants the viewer to draw their own conclusions—even if he doesn’t agree with them. “Everyone is free to form their own thoughts when looking at my works, sometimes different from mine, but equally plausible.”





My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Christian Verginer.