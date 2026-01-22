Home / Art / Sculpture

Wooden Figurative Sculptures Explore Contrasts in How Nature and Humankind Exist as One

By Sara Barnes on January 22, 2026
Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“You Need Love,” 2021 (detail)

Nature is full of dualities. It can be hard and soft, or aggressive and gentle, all at the same time. The space between the opposite ends of the spectrum is ripe for exploration, and it’s an idea that Italian artist Christian Verginer explores in his wooden figurative sculptures.

Verginer’s oeuvre features young people, often children and adolescents, carved from limewood and fused with nature in some way. Sometimes, an evergreen tree motif is carved in the wood, or leaves are painted on the surface of the figures’ skin. In other instances, he’s fashioned three-dimensional bird companions that nest in the kids’ jacket hoods and on their sleeves.

Regardless of the content, Verginer’s mastery of wood sculpture is evident; the life-sized figures possess smooth skin, lending them a hyperrealistic quality. However, the artist isn’t afraid to let the wood shine by leaving the grain visible and showcasing its blocky nature with thick carvings that mimic heavy fabric.

The contrast in surfaces mirrors the conceptual undertones of Verginer’s work. “Nature is both my material and my inspiration, guiding me to create forms where human figures and organic elements coexist,” he tells My Modern Met. “I aim for my sculptures to be more than decoration—they are moments of reflection, inviting the viewer to consider our connection with the environment and the subtle, often unseen, forces that shape our existence.”

Verginer is a nature lover who enjoys spending time outdoors, particularly engaging in sports like hiking, cycling, and climbing. They inform his sculptures. “All the emotions I experience in nature, I try to bring into my work,” he shares. “Nature, and especially trees, are so fascinating to observe that they give me extra energy, even for everyday life.”

“In this way,” Verginer continues, “works are created that focus on the relationship between humans and nature, often also with a critical perspective, expressing an environmental message that characterizes almost my entire artistic production.  Living in Ortisei, in Val Gardena, which is an important tourist center, I also see the darker and more negative sides of tourism’s impact on nature.”

The artist doesn’t see the relationship between humans and nature as equal; we take more than we give. Sometimes, this is reflected in his work. But other times, he wants the viewer to draw their own conclusions—even if he doesn’t agree with them. “Everyone is free to form their own thoughts when looking at my works, sometimes different from mine, but equally plausible.”

Scroll down for the sculptor’s works over the past several years. To see what he’s working on next, visit Christian Verginer’s Instagram.

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Two Stories V,” 2023

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Secret Garden”

Verginer’s oeuvre features young people, often children and adolescents, carved from limewood and fused with nature in some way.

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Different Times II,” 2022

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Different Times II,” 2022 (detail)

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Between Worlds II,” 2024

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Between Worlds II,” 2024 (detail)

“Nature is both my material and my inspiration, guiding me to create forms where human figures and organic elements coexist,” he tells My Modern Met.

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Behind the Surface a World I,” 2025

“I aim for my sculptures to be more than decoration—they are moments of reflection, inviting the viewer to consider our connection with the environment and the subtle, often unseen, forces that shape our existence.”

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Maybe Tomorrow,” 2024

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Maybe Tomorrow,” 2024 (detail)

The artist doesn’t see the relationship between humans and nature as equal; we take more than we give. Sometimes, this is reflected in his work.

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Human Biotope,” 2023

But other times, he wants the viewer to draw their own conclusions—even if he doesn’t agree with them.

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Scents Shadow,” 2020

“Everyone is free to form their own thoughts when looking at my works, sometimes different from mine, but equally plausible.”

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Protected Essence,” 2025

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Protected Essence,” 2025 (detail)

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Presence in Absence,” 2024

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“Too Far Too Close II,” 2023

Wooden Sculpture by Christian Verginer

“The Nest II,” 2023

See Verginer’s work in a gallery setting below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Christian Verginer: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Christian Verginer.

