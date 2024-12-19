Artist Creates Parallel Universes and Fantastical Worlds for Top Fashion Brands Through Digital Collage [Interview]

First coined by Cubist luminaries Georges Braque and Pablo Picasso, the term “collage” is lifted from the French word coller, meaning “to glue.” This “gluing” is central to collage, and merges a range of materials, influences, and symbols. It’s also a technique that Paris-based artist Constantin Prozorov has mastered throughout his work.

Renowned for his collaborations with global fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Moncler, and Gucci, Prozorov has reimagined the collage through a uniquely digital lens. These digital collages are sometimes humorous, other times surprising, but always fantastically dynamic.

“I met Constantin at an event that we were both invited to for Refik Anadol’s Inner Portrait exhibit in Istanbul, Türkiye,” shares My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief Eugene Kim. “When I first looked into his work, I was absolutely floored by the incredible quality and creativity of his collage art. It’s no surprise that he is highly sought after by high-end luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, and many more. We are proud to call Constantin a My Modern Met friend.”

Prozorov’s collages are often animated using digital techniques, immersing their viewers within worlds abound with movement, color, texture, and romance. It’s clear that they embody the word’s origin: “to glue.” They unite everything from giraffes, watches, and cars to pyramids, whales, and meteors. Each composition tells a story, and draws from a rich well of visual cues, whether it be nature, urban environments, or mythical creatures.

We had the opportunity to talk to the incredible artist. Read on for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview with Provozov, where we discuss his artistic process, how he creates his wondrous visuals and animations, and his upcoming projects.

How did you develop your personal style, and what drew you to digital collage as a medium?

My personal style is the result of years of exploring various art forms and techniques. Digital collage allows me to combine elements from different visual cultures to create new, surreal realities. This medium provides the flexibility to merge traditional art with modern digital techniques, which has been particularly beneficial in collaborations with fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Moncler.

What is your artistic process when creating your compositions? How do you decide what to feature, and how do you animate these elements?

My creative process begins with in-depth research and understanding of the brand I am collaborating with. For example, in the Louis Vuitton #LOUIS200 campaign, I symbolized the brand’s past, present, and future through the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk. I select elements that reflect the brand’s essence and combine them into a surreal composition. These elements are animated using digital techniques, adding an extra dimension to the collages and providing viewers with an immersive experience.

How do you translate your digital collages into physical installations?

In my Beyond Fashion exhibition at the CITY PARK ART SPACE in Guangzhou, China, I translated my digital collages into physical installations. Sculptures, animated artworks, and large-format photographs created immersive experiences, bringing the surreal worlds of my digital pieces into physical space.

My collages have also been featured globally in every Louis Vuitton storefront, making my art accessible to an international audience. Additionally, they were used in installations for Globus, the oldest luxury department store in Switzerland, with locations in Zurich, Lausanne, Bern, Geneva, and other cities. These projects demonstrated the versatility of my work and its ability to create immersive experiences in both digital and physical forms.

You’ve collaborated with some of the world’s most prestigious brands and fashion houses. What has that experience been like?

Collaborating with renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Moncler, and Universal Genève has been incredibly rewarding. Each partnership offered the opportunity to reinterpret the unique identity of the brand through my artistic lens. These experiences have not only expanded my creative vision but also deepened my understanding of the fusion of art and fashion.

What is your favorite part about your work? What do you hope people will take away from it?

What I value most about my work is the ability to create new worlds and tell stories that go beyond the obvious. I hope my art inspires people to expand the boundaries of their imagination and explore the deeper meanings behind the visual elements.

Do you have any exciting projects coming up in the near future?

Yes, I am currently working on several exciting projects. One of them is a novel that is deeply influenced by my surreal visual language. My long-term goal is to direct a film adaptation of this work, as I plan to enter the world of cinema as a director. I draw inspiration from visionary filmmakers like Tim Burton, Wes Anderson, Steven Spielberg, and Luca Guadagnino.

Additionally, I am developing a coffee table book that combines collages with surreal travel stories. This book is designed to take readers on a visual and narrative journey where reality and fantasy intertwine. Both projects represent my ambition to explore new dimensions of my art and share my creative vision in innovative ways.

Constantin Prozorov: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Constantin Prozorov.