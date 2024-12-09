Media artist Refik Anadol and Turkish Airlines have joined forces for an art project that highlights the transformative power of travel at a cellular level. Inner Portrait is a project that brings together four unique individuals from across the globe—all of whom had never traveled before—and sends them on a voyage out into the world. By gathering data from each individual before and after their journeys, Anadol weaves a fascinating tale about how travel can impact human biology.

My Modern Met was on hand in Istanbul for the Turkish debut of the project. “When Turkish Airlines invited me to attend the event in Istanbul, I didn’t hesitate,” says Eugene Kim, Co-founder and Editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “In my opinion, artist Refik Anadol is one of the most groundbreaking artists I’ve ever seen. What’s amazing is how he uses massive data sets in such a beautiful, artistic, and ethical way, while remaining extremely scientific as well. As a lecturer and visiting researcher in the UCLA Department of Design, Refik is also contributing to the scientific community with research that he’s publishing.”

Turkish Airlines provided an extraordinary experience that began with an excellent flight to Istanbul for the exclusive event. As an airline with aircrafts flying to 351 worldwide destinations in 130 countries, Turkish Airlines offered a seamless trip from the United States to Türkiye, and their new award-winning business class suite is truly a sight to behold.

The Inner Portrait event, which also included a documentary by the same name, welcomed visitors at the Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). Directed by BAFTA-awarded Jennifer Peedom with cinematography by Renan Ozturk, the film pulls together Anadol's work and the stories of these four individuals.

For the project, Brazilian Tuikuru, an Amazon native, explored the bustling streets of Tokyo, while Kenyan Esther explored the rich history of Istanbul. Sahar, who lives in Australia, embarked on a journey among the ancient wonders of Göbeklitepe and Cappadocia, while Icelandic Sigurbjörn experienced the enchanting beauty of Jordan.

“It changed my life in learning that people's places, their surroundings, can positively change one's emotions,” Esther shares with My Modern Met. “Now I know that, through feelings and emotions, data can be collected and transformed into great art through technology. I discovered that when you travel far, you meet with yourself. With this experience I can live anywhere comfortably away from home.”

Anadol, an innovative artist who regularly works with large data sets and AI to create immersive installations, collaborated with Neuroelectrics to gather the travelers' biological and neurobiological data before and after their trips. He then transformed this data into a stunning art piece.

“The Inner Portrait project is a journey that expresses the change traveling creates in the human mind and body at the intersection of science, life, and imagination,” shares Anadol. “The project aims to develop both our imagination and the way we perceive the world by bringing together a vast data archive consisting of the biological responses of the traveling participants with art.”

While being interviewed by a group of journalists at the Inner Portrait event, including Co-founder and Editor-in-chief Eugene Kim of My Modern Met, Anadol revealed that one of the most fascinating findings about this project is the similarities in humans, regardless of where they're from. “The amazing part,” Anadol says, “is that regardless of who they are, the excitement of that journey is a similar pattern and that's fascinating. Similarities are more inspiring than differences sometimes.”

“Inner Portrait highlights that traveling is not only a physical journey, but it is also a profound experience that transforms a person’s inner world,” says Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat. “As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we are committed to connecting the world through the universal language of art and culture. Within the framework of this mission, we are proud to be a brand that supports art at every point, building bridges with different cultures through art.”

We here are at My Modern Met are beyond honored to have been present at this convergence of art, culture, science, and travel. “I want to personally thank Prof. Ahmet Bolat and Turkish Airlines for investing in this massive arts and culture project, and for inviting My Modern Met to bear witness to this amazing event in Istanbul,” says Kim.

“In the future, when we look back at history, I am confident that we are going to look back at Refik Anadol as one of the most revolutionary artists of this generation, especially in generative AI art.”

Media artist Refik Anadol and Turkish Airlines have joined forces for an art project that highlights the transformative power of travel.

Inner Portrait is a project that brings together four unique individuals from across the globe, all of whom had never traveled before, and sends them on a voyage out into the world.

After gathering data from each individual before and after their journeys, Anadol created one of his signature immersive installations.

The visually captivating installation, accompanied by a documentary, had its Turkish debut at the Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat says, “Inner Portrait highlights that traveling is not only a physical journey, but it is also a profound experience that transforms a person’s inner world.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Turkish Airlines.