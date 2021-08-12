Stunning Oil Paintings Capture Beautiful Landscapes From Countries Around the World

Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers continues to travel the world through her oil paintings. Since completing her depiction of the lush Isle of Skye in Scotland in January 2021, she has “visited” four other unique countries and captured some of their iconic landscape on canvas.

“Landscapes have been my passion over the past couple of years and painting landscapes from different countries seemed very interesting to me,” Myers explains to My Modern Met. “There were a few countries that I felt passionate about and had chosen in advance such as the United States (where I am from), Scotland (where my family is from), and Mexico (where my husband is from). The rest of the countries I chose were based on input from my followers on Instagram.”

So far, Myers has created paintings for Scotland, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, and most recently, Tanzania. Each of these focuses on a particular part of the country's geography. The painting of Canada, for instance, illustrates a striking vista in Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador, whereas the painting of Mexico depicts an urban location called the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel.

“The remaining paintings include Italy, Germany, Australia, China, Brazil, Nepal, and the United States,” Myers continues. “Ultimately, my goal will be to create landscape paintings that represent each country. Having only painted for only three years or so, I'm also trying to expand my portfolio and grow my skill—I feel like each painting has taught me something unique.”

So far, she has completed Scotland, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, and Tanzania.

So far, she has completed Scotland, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, and Tanzania.

