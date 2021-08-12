Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Stunning Oil Paintings Capture Beautiful Landscapes From Countries Around the World

By Margherita Cole on August 12, 2021
Oil Landscape Painting of Tanzania by Courtney Myers

Tanzania
Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers continues to travel the world through her oil paintings. Since completing her depiction of the lush Isle of Skye in Scotland in January 2021, she has “visited” four other unique countries and captured some of their iconic landscape on canvas.

“Landscapes have been my passion over the past couple of years and painting landscapes from different countries seemed very interesting to me,” Myers explains to My Modern Met. “There were a few countries that I felt passionate about and had chosen in advance such as the United States (where I am from), Scotland (where my family is from), and Mexico (where my husband is from). The rest of the countries I chose were based on input from my followers on Instagram.”

So far, Myers has created paintings for Scotland, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, and most recently, Tanzania. Each of these focuses on a particular part of the country's geography. The painting of Canada, for instance, illustrates a striking vista in Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador, whereas the painting of Mexico depicts an urban location called the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel.

“The remaining paintings include Italy, Germany, Australia, China, Brazil, Nepal, and the United States,” Myers continues. “Ultimately, my goal will be to create landscape paintings that represent each country. Having only painted for only three years or so, I'm also trying to expand my portfolio and grow my skill—I feel like each painting has taught me something unique.”

You can purchase original oil paintings and prints via Myers' Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers is working on a series of oil paintings depicting the landscape of different countries.

Oil Landscape Painting of Tanzania by Courtney Myers

Tanzania

Oil Landscape Painting of Tanzania by Courtney Myers

Tanzania

Oil Landscape Painting of Tanzania by Courtney Myers

Tanzania

Oil Landscape Painting of Tanzania by Courtney Myers

Tanzania

So far, she has completed Scotland, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, and Tanzania.

Oil Painting of Mexico by Courtney Myers

Mexico

Oil Painting of Mexico by Courtney Myers

Mexico

Oil Painting of Mexico by Courtney Myers

Mexico

Oil Painting of Mexico by Courtney Myers

Mexico

Oil Painting of Mexico by Courtney Myers

Mexico

Oil Painting of Canada by Courtney Myers

Canada

Oil Painting of Canada by Courtney Myers

Canada

Oil Painting of Canada by Courtney Myers

Canada

Oil Painting of Canada by Courtney Myers

Canada

Oil Painting of Canada by Courtney Myers

Canada

 

Oil Painting of Scotland by Courtney Myers

Scotland

Oil Painting of Scotland by Courtney Myers

Scotland

Oil Painting of Scotland by Courtney Myers

Scotland

Oil Painting of New Zealand by Courtney Myers

New Zealand

Oil Painting of New Zealand by Courtney Myers

New Zealand

Oil Painting of New Zealand by Courtney Myers

New Zealand

Courtney Myers: Etsy | TikTok | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Courtney Myers.

