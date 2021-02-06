Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist “Travels” To Scotland’s Isle of Skye in a Luminous Landscape Oil Painting

By Margherita Cole on February 6, 2021
Landscape Painting of the Isle of Skye by Courtney Myers

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

For many creatives, a new year brings fresh inspiration for original projects. In 2021, Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers is challenging her painting skills by rendering an oil landscape for as many as 12 different countries. Her first completed work transports the viewer to the awe-inspiring nature of Scotland, which features a diverse landscape of grassy hills, rocky cliffs, expansive bodies of water, and a warm sunset on the horizon.

“This particular landscape is from the Isle of Skye and it is called Old Man of Storr,” Myers tells My Modern Met. “It was actually recommended to me by a follower from Scotland. I found an absolutely gorgeous reference from the photographer Paul Andrews and he was very kind and willing to let me use the photo as a reference.”

Once she had the picture selected, Myers began her approach by staining the canvas with color. “I typically start my pieces with an imprimatura underpainting,” she explains, “and build up oils and details on top of that.” The resulting vivid colors and mesmerizing elements in the finished painting are indicative of Myers's overall style, in which her passion for illustration and creating lifelike worlds shines.

You can purchase original paintings and prints via Myer's Etsy store, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers completed a landscape painting of the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Landscape Painting of the Isle of Skye by Courtney Myers

She began this work with an imprimatura underpainting in yellow.

Landscape Painting of the Isle of Skye by Courtney Myers

Then, she slowly added layers of oil paint to the canvas.

Landscape Painting of the Isle of Skye by Courtney Myers

And finally began adding some of the finer details.

Landscape Painting of the Isle of Skye by Courtney MyersLandscape Painting of the Isle of Skye by Courtney Myers

Watch this video for more insight into Myers's creative process:

@courtney_artFirst painting of my countries series. What country do you think this will be? ##CozyAtHome ##oilpainting♬ REMI WOLF – PHOTO ID (SLOWED) – 🕷Daycore ver.🕷

Courtney Myers: Website | Etsy | Facebook | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Courtney Myers.

Related Articles:

Lively Paintings Capture the Dynamic Energy of Bustling Cities at Night [Interview]

Pixelated Paintings Reveal Colorful Cityscapes When Viewed From Afar

Silhouetted Paintings Reveal the Lush “Inner Landscapes” of Our Minds

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Painting by Civil War-Era Black Artist Is Presented as Smithsonian’s Inaugural Gift
Expressive Oil Paintings Highlight Inner Thoughts and Emotions Through Flurries of Brushstrokes
Pixelated Paintings Reveal Colorful Cityscapes When Viewed From Afar
Lively Paintings Capture the Dynamic Energy of Bustling Cities at Night [Interview]
Artist Copes With Lockdown Fatigue by Painting Immersive Landscapes
Pocket-Sized Mint Tins Open to Reveal Miniature Oil Paintings of Bucolic Landscapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Celebrates Happy Moments With Hyperrealistic Paintings of Bows and Balloons [Interview]
Painter Iris Scott on How Using Her Fingers Led to Her Success [Podcast]
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Depict Women Submerging Themselves in Glistening Waters
Buzzing NYC at Night Oil Painting by Alexandra Pacula
New Blurry Oil Paintings by Alexandra Pacula

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.