Artist “Travels” To Scotland’s Isle of Skye in a Luminous Landscape Oil Painting

For many creatives, a new year brings fresh inspiration for original projects. In 2021, Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers is challenging her painting skills by rendering an oil landscape for as many as 12 different countries. Her first completed work transports the viewer to the awe-inspiring nature of Scotland, which features a diverse landscape of grassy hills, rocky cliffs, expansive bodies of water, and a warm sunset on the horizon.

“This particular landscape is from the Isle of Skye and it is called Old Man of Storr,” Myers tells My Modern Met. “It was actually recommended to me by a follower from Scotland. I found an absolutely gorgeous reference from the photographer Paul Andrews and he was very kind and willing to let me use the photo as a reference.”

Once she had the picture selected, Myers began her approach by staining the canvas with color. “I typically start my pieces with an imprimatura underpainting,” she explains, “and build up oils and details on top of that.” The resulting vivid colors and mesmerizing elements in the finished painting are indicative of Myers's overall style, in which her passion for illustration and creating lifelike worlds shines.

You can purchase original paintings and prints via Myer's Etsy store, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Atlanta-based artist Courtney Myers completed a landscape painting of the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

She began this work with an imprimatura underpainting in yellow.

Then, she slowly added layers of oil paint to the canvas.

And finally began adding some of the finer details.

Watch this video for more insight into Myers's creative process:

