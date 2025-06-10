Stunning Dale Chihuly Exhibition Coming to Sculpture Garden in Michigan

World-renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly is once again bringing his stunning sculptures to Michigan's Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. When CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens opens in May 2026, it will mark the third time that the glassmaker has exhibited his work at the Grand Rapids sculpture garden, capping decades of collaboration.

Meijer Gardens already counts several Chihuly pieces as part of its permanent collection, including a site-specific chandelier and sprawling installation in the museum's cafe. CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens will build on the artist's relationship with philanthropists Fred and Lena Meijer, whose dedication to the arts sparked the creation of this museum. With both indoor and outdoor installations, the exhibition will truly allow Chihuly to transform Meijer Gardens into a playground for his glass art.

“We are delighted to welcome Dale Chihuly back to Meijer Gardens,” says Charles Burke, president & CEO at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “His groundbreaking art creates unforgettable connections between nature, culture, and human creativity. Guests will be captivated by the dynamic interplay between Chihuly's spectacular art and our gardens' natural beauty.”

Presented by Macatawa Bank, the exhibition will run for six months, leaving the public plenty of opportunity to take in the magnificent artwork. According to the museum, the show will feature monumental outdoor installations such as Chihuly's towering glass sculptures, vibrant Reeds, and other breathtaking, site-specific artworks nestled within Meijer Gardens. Once inside, visitors will be treated to a wide range of work that showcase Chihuly's four-decades-long career, making this an exceptional retrospective.

In the coming months, Meijer Gardens will release further information about the artworks that will be included in the museum, but in the meantime, circle your calendar for May 1, 2026.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced a major exhibition by Dale Chihuly in 2026.

The renowned glass artist will transform interior galleries and exterior gardens into a playground for his art.

Exhibition Information :

CHIHULY at Meijer Museum

May 1, 2026 – November 1, 2026

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan (USA)

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Meijer Gardens.