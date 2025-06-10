Home / Art / Sculpture

Stunning Dale Chihuly Exhibition Coming to Sculpture Garden in Michigan

By Jessica Stewart on June 10, 2025

Dale Chihuly glass sculpture at Meijer Gardens

World-renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly is once again bringing his stunning sculptures to Michigan's Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. When CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens opens in May 2026, it will mark the third time that the glassmaker has exhibited his work at the Grand Rapids sculpture garden, capping decades of collaboration.

Meijer Gardens already counts several Chihuly pieces as part of its permanent collection, including a site-specific chandelier and sprawling installation in the museum's cafe. CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens will build on the artist's relationship with philanthropists Fred and Lena Meijer, whose dedication to the arts sparked the creation of this museum. With both indoor and outdoor installations, the exhibition will truly allow Chihuly to transform Meijer Gardens into a playground for his glass art.

“We are delighted to welcome Dale Chihuly back to Meijer Gardens,” says Charles Burke, president & CEO at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “His groundbreaking art creates unforgettable connections between nature, culture, and human creativity. Guests will be captivated by the dynamic interplay between Chihuly's spectacular art and our gardens' natural beauty.”

Presented by Macatawa Bank, the exhibition will run for six months, leaving the public plenty of opportunity to take in the magnificent artwork. According to the museum, the show will feature monumental outdoor installations such as Chihuly's towering glass sculptures, vibrant Reeds, and other breathtaking, site-specific artworks nestled within Meijer Gardens. Once inside, visitors will be treated to a wide range of work that showcase Chihuly's four-decades-long career, making this an exceptional retrospective.

In the coming months, Meijer Gardens will release further information about the artworks that will be included in the museum, but in the meantime, circle your calendar for May 1, 2026.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced a major exhibition by Dale Chihuly in 2026.

Dale Chihuly glass sculpture at Meijer Gardens

The renowned glass artist will transform interior galleries and exterior gardens into a playground for his art.

Dale Chihuly glass sculpture at Meijer Gardens

Exhibition Information:
CHIHULY at Meijer Museum
May 1, 2026 – November 1, 2026
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan (USA)

Dale Chihuly: Website | Instagram
Meijer Gardens: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Meijer Gardens.

Related Articles:

6 Museums with World-Class Sculpture Gardens

Incredible Giant Living Sculptures at Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Beautiful California Winery Boasts a World-Class Contemporary Sculpture Collection

Learn the Ancient Art of Glassblowing and the Contemporary Artists Who Blow Us Away Today

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Sees Faces in Driftwood and Reveals Them as Stunning Spirits of Nature
Artist Draws From Pakistani Heritage To Craft Sculptural Embroidery Stretched Over Wood
Kinetic Pendulum Sculptures Harness the Visual Power of Light With Hypnotic Repetition
Kinetic Round Table Has 18 Headless Straw Figures Fighting for One Rolling Head
Surreal Sculptures of Women’s Faces Carved Into Labyrinths and Ruins
Artist Meticulously Recreates Italian Monuments With Thousands of LEGO Bricks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Massive Sculpture Uses Stainless Steel To Symbolize an Expanding Human Mind
Quantum Physicist Turned Artist Creates Innovative “Disappearing” Sculptures
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Into Mini Mountainous Sculptures
Artist Turns Cardboard Scraps Into Sci-Fi Sculptures Inspired by Past Visions of the Future
Porcelain Sneaker Sculptures Celebrate the Memory and Meaning of Everyday Objects
Evocative Faces Emerge From Surreal Sculptures of Gigantic Book Pages

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.