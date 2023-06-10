Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Stunningly Realistic Oil Portraits Look Just Like Their Real-Life Models

By Margherita Cole on June 10, 2023
Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian Lechoszest

Looking at one of Damian Lechoszest‘s paintings is like taking a trip to a museum. His traditional approach to portraiture evokes the style of the Old Masters and gives each piece a timeless quality. When a painting is complete, he showcases the realism of his subjects by having the real-life models pose beside their likenesses. The resemblance is uncanny.

From a woman in a flowing white gown standing before an ocean shore to a lady illuminated by candlelight, these portraits possess a romantic atmosphere that can easily fit into many different time periods. Each of Lechoszest's models wears a distinct costume with a classic silhouette that adds to the nostalgic ambiance. As a result, these oil-rendered figures look like they belong to many eras at once.

Lechoszest keeps the compositions of his portraits simple—often opting for a blank background or minimalist interior—so that the focus remains on the subject. In this way, the viewer becomes absorbed in the expression of the figure. This feat is all the more impressive once you are able to compare the painted version to the real-life inspiration. Each model looks just like Lechoszest's interpretation.

Scroll down to see more incredible oil portraits, and follow Lechoszest on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest works.

Polish artist Damian Lechoszest paints exquisite oil portraits.

Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian Lechoszest

Using traditional techniques, he mimics the style of the Old Masters.

Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian Lechoszest

After each work is finished, he showcases the painting's realism by having the real-life model pose next to it.

Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian Lechoszest

The resemblance between the person and the oil-rendered piece is uncanny.

Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian Lechoszest

Lechoszest is able to capture each person's individuality while placing them in a timeless setting.

Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian Lechoszest

As a result, the painted figures look like they could be from any era.

Hyperrealistic Portraits With Their Models by Damian LechoszestDamian Lechoszest: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Damian Lechoszest.

