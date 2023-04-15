Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Dizzying Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Shift Perspectives of Bustling Cities

By Margherita Cole on April 15, 2023
Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Rue Des Saints,” oil on linen, 2022

Cities like New York and Paris are so large and complex that it is hard to contain them on one canvas. Artist Nathan Walsh, however, manages to create an incredibly detailed picture of urban living in his hyperrealistic paintings. By using different vantage points and incorporating reflections, these depictions feel like snapshots of a specific place in time, and sometimes of multiple places spanning different moments.

Although always rendered in the same meticulous manner, Walsh's paintings vary slightly with the subject matter. Some of his pieces, such as Delmonico's, portray a straightforward view of a busy intersection in the rain. In other compositions, he overlaps multiple angles to create something strikingly different. This approach can be seen in Rue des Saints, which is based on a busy cafe in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. “Instead of a literal view, the painting explores interior, exterior, and reflected space within its square format,” he tells My Modern Met. “Instead of the static nature of a photograph, the painting became a stage set where found imagery could float in and out of a real location.”

In addition to combining multiple perspectives of one place, Walsh has also merged two different locations in a painting. Titled Monarchs Drift, this piece features the cityscapes of Chicago and San Francisco. “The resultant painting has a hallucinatory quality which is ‘neither here nor there' and exists as a world in transition, between fully formed states,” he says. “It is realist in nature but only insofar as the spaces it suggests are cogent and persuasive.”

Scroll down to see more of Walsh's paintings, and be sure to follow him on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects and exhibitions.

Artist Nathan Walsh creates hyperrealistic paintings of different cityscapes.

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Monarchs Drift,” oil on linen, 2022

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Monarchs Drift,” oil on linen, 2022

He finds unusual vantage points and combines multiple perspectives into one composition.

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Oculus,” oil on linen, 2020

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Bryant Park,” oil on linen, 2020

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Delmonico's,” oil on linen, 2021

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Metaphores,” oil on linen, 2023

All of the details in rendered in incredible precision so that the viewer can often place themselves in the location.

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Mandarin Oriental,” oil on linen, 2021

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Mandarin Oriental,” oil on linen, 2021

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“View from the Highline,” oil on linen, 2020

“Instead of a literal view, the painting explores interior, exterior, and reflected space within its square format,” Walsh tells My Modern Met.

Hyperrealistic Cityscape Paintings by Nathan Walsh

“Twilight,” oil on linen, 2020

Nathan Walsh: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nathan Walsh.

Related Articles:

Enchanting Paintings Decorated With Resplendent Gold Details

Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings

Artist Transforms Her Watercolor Paintings Into Moving Works of Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Explore What We Hide and Share
13 Best Oil Paints for Beginners and Professionals
What Is the Difference Between Acrylic vs Oil Paint?
Enchanting Paintings Decorated With Resplendent Gold Details
“Eye-Catching” Oil Paintings Capture the Power of a Gaze
Hyperrealistic Paintings of Crumpled Ornate Rugs With Secrets Hidden Beneath

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Abstract Lily Pad Paintings Symbolize the Beauty and Perseverance of Chinese Culture
Cézanne Self-Portrait Hidden Under a Still Life Is Discovered After Almost 160 Years
Kaleidoscopic Paintings of Human Figures Distorted Into Geometric Shapes
Romantic Oil Paintings of Interiors Explore the Meaning of Home
Purposely Blurry Oil Paintings Show How People With Impaired Vision See the World
Colorful Figurative Paintings Explore Different Black Experiences in Everyday Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.