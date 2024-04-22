Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Arctic Researchers Get Surprised by Polar Bear Visitors While Making Breakfast

By Sarah Currier on April 22, 2024
Nature - polar bear on drifting ice with snow feeding on killed seal, skeleton and blood, wildlife Svalbard, Norway. Beras with carcass, wildlife nature. Carcass with blue sky and clouds.

Photo: OndrejProsicky/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual polar bears.)

Many unique creatures call the Arctic home, but few humans have the luxury of ever getting face-to-face with these animals. In late March, meteorologist Katarzyna Kudłacz was making breakfast at her research station on the tiny island of Spitsbergen, when she realized that she had a small group of visitors watching her from outside the window. When she turned to look at them, she realized that her nosy visitors were polar bears.

Kudłacz and her fellow researchers at the Polish Polar Station Hornsund are no strangers to these creatures, as there are many just like them living in the area. Since they are wild animals, however, the researchers are careful to keep their distance. It is much more rare for the bears to come up to the windows of their station, which caused some surprise on the part of Kudłacz and her peers. Thankfully, they were able to peacefully drive the bears—a mother and two of her cubs—away from their station using noisemakers.

The research station posted photos and a video from their encounter on Facebook with the caption, “We didn’t need coffee to wake us up this morning.” As for Kudłacz, she isn't likely to forget her interaction with the curious bears anytime soon. “It was wonderful experience,” the meteorologist says. “But also a bit stressful.”

Polish Polar Station Hornsund: Website | Facebook
h/t: [The Dodo]

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
