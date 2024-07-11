Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon

The prospect of constructing permanent structures on the surface of the Moon has long intrigued scientists, as well as everyday space enthusiasts. However, the unique challenges that come with building in space have forced researchers to think outside of the box and find new and creative ways to turn their ideas into viable solutions. One of their most recent inventions combines material engineering with a certain beloved colorful building block.

Scientists at the European Space Agency have designed and 3D printed bricks that are similar to LEGO pieces and are made out of 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite dust. The pieces, called ESA Space Bricks, are part of an initiative to develop clean and sustainable buildings on the Moon that lunar settlers could live and work in. In theory, astronauts could use materials readily available on the lunar surface to build structures, launch pads, and other vital pieces of infrastructure without having to solely rely on Earth-made supplies.

But why did the scientists end up going with the LEGO-inspired design for their ESA Space Bricks? While the bricks are not currently intended to be used to construct anything on the Moon, their existence does prove to researchers that it is possible to 3D print durable interlocking building bricks out of lunar materials.

“Nobody has built a structure on the Moon, so it was great to have the flexibility to try out all kinds of designs and building techniques with our space bricks,” says ESA Science Officer Aidan Cowley. “It was both fun and useful in scientifically understanding the boundaries of these techniques.”

It is possible that these designs could be used as soon as late 2026, as a group of NASA astronauts are scheduled to land near the Moon's South Pole as part of the Artemis Program. But in the meantime, you may be able to see them in person at your local LEGO store, as the ESA sent out single bricks to select stores across the globe to be displayed through the end of September.

To learn more about the Space Bricks, watch the video below.

The European Space Agency recently 3D printed LEGO bricks out of meteorite dust to help examine how lunar settlers could use materials on the Moon to build structures.

h/t: [designboom]

