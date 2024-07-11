Home / Design

Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon

By Sarah Currier on July 11, 2024
LEGO Style Gray Brick Made Out Of Space Dust

Photo: European Space Agency

The prospect of constructing permanent structures on the surface of the Moon has long intrigued scientists, as well as everyday space enthusiasts. However, the unique challenges that come with building in space have forced researchers to think outside of the box and find new and creative ways to turn their ideas into viable solutions. One of their most recent inventions combines material engineering with a certain beloved colorful building block.

Scientists at the European Space Agency have designed and 3D printed bricks that are similar to LEGO pieces and are made out of 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite dust. The pieces, called ESA Space Bricks, are part of an initiative to develop clean and sustainable buildings on the Moon that lunar settlers could live and work in. In theory, astronauts could use materials readily available on the lunar surface to build structures, launch pads, and other vital pieces of infrastructure without having to solely rely on Earth-made supplies.

But why did the scientists end up going with the LEGO-inspired design for their ESA Space Bricks? While the bricks are not currently intended to be used to construct anything on the Moon, their existence does prove to researchers that it is possible to 3D print durable interlocking building bricks out of lunar materials.

“Nobody has built a structure on the Moon, so it was great to have the flexibility to try out all kinds of designs and building techniques with our space bricks,” says ESA Science Officer Aidan Cowley. “It was both fun and useful in scientifically understanding the boundaries of these techniques.”

It is possible that these designs could be used as soon as late 2026, as a group of NASA astronauts are scheduled to land near the Moon's South Pole as part of the Artemis Program. But in the meantime, you may be able to see them in person at your local LEGO store, as the ESA sent out single bricks to select stores across the globe to be displayed through the end of September.

To learn more about the Space Bricks, watch the video below.

The European Space Agency recently 3D printed LEGO bricks out of meteorite dust to help examine how lunar settlers could use materials on the Moon to build structures.

h/t: [designboom]

Related Articles:

Mexico Sends Five Small Robots to Deep Space on Its First Ever Moon Mission

NASA Mission With SpaceX’s Crew-6 Returns to Earth After 186 Days in Space

LEGO Unveils Detailed NASA Apollo Lunar Rover Set and Space Lovers Will Be Over the Moon About It

NASA’s Voyager 1 Spacecraft Has Resumed Communications With Earth From 15 Billion Miles Away

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hokusai’s Iconic ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ Is Featured on Japanese Banknotes
Subvocalization: Why Most of Us Have a Voice in Our Heads When We Read
Meet the Lokiceratops, a Dinosaur With Unique Horns
Revolutionary Technology Digitally Reconstructs Faces of Ancient Skulls Found in Scotland
15th-Century Monk Crowdsourced Info to Create Shockingly Accurate World Map
Watch a Clever Designer Turn a Walnut Into a Bluetooth Speaker

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch How This Artisan Turns a Single Sheet of Gold Into an Ornate Teapot
The Decimal Point Is a Lot Older Than We Thought
Three Young Boys Discover Rare Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil While on a Hike
Hawaiian Teen Wins $10,000 for Research on Mysterious Outbreak Killing Sea Turtles
Google and Harvard Team Up to Make the Most Detailed Map of Human Brain Ever
This Is the Best Way to Load a Dishwasher According to Science

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.