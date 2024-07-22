Home / Science

Scientists Discover First-Ever Organism That Doesn’t Need Oxygen To Survive

By Shiori Chen on July 22, 2024

Water, food, and oxygen are the most basic elements needed to sustain life. Since their discovery, water bears, or tardigrades, have defied that fact by surviving without food for long periods and withstanding extreme temperatures and environments. However, while they don’t have respiratory organs, tardigrades do require oxygen to live. But what if there is an animal that doesn’t need oxygen, one of the essentials to life?

In 2020, a research team led by Dayana Yahalomi, a bioinformatics software engineer, answered this question by investigating the parasite Henneguya salminicola. The multicellular organism, commonly found in salmon, belongs to the Myxozoa clade within Cnidaria, a group of animals containing jellyfish, sea ​​anemones, and various marine parasites. The team’s findings, published in the PNAS, found that salminicola is unique among multicellular organisms because it doesn’t require aerobic respiration and therefore does not intake oxygen. Instead, the H. salminicola sustains itself by directly taking nutrients and molecules from its salmon host.

The researchers used deep sequencing approaches that were supported by fluorescence micrographs to determine that the parasite has no mitochondrial genome and is thus unable to perform cellular respiration. In most organisms, mitochondria are responsible for converting food into energy. In addition to the missing genome, the scientists also found that H. salminicola has lost nearly all nuclear genes related to mitochondrial genome replication and transcription.

In the publication, the researchers explain that to adapt to low-oxygen environments, several organisms have lost the ability to perform cellular respiration and have instead adopted new anaerobic metabolic mechanisms.

For the investigation’s control group, the analysts used the same sequencing and annotation methods to show that a closely related myxozoan, Myxobolus squamalis, has a mitochondrial genome. The study's results showed the presence of mitochondrial DNA in M. squamalis, but not in H. salminicola.

The discovery of Henneguya salminicola has changed science as we know it, being the first known multicellular organism that does not require oxygen to survive. Its finding brings up the question of life in extreme environments, including those found in space. As research on extraordinary organisms continues, our understanding of the fundamentals of life will continue to evolve.

In 2020, researchers discovered Henneguya Salminicola, a multicellular parasite found in salmon, which does not require oxygen for survival.

This organism lacks a mitochondrial genome necessary for aerobic respiration and instead relies on nutrient absorption from its host.

The research emphasizes the adaptability of biological systems under environmental pressures and suggests possibilities for life in extreme regions, including space.

h/t: [ScienceAlert]

Related Articles:

Scientists Discover and Photograph New Deep-Sea Species Called ‘Barbie Pigs’

28 Strange Animals You Didn’t Know Existed

Rare Glass Octopus Is Captured on Video by Deep-Diving Researchers

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ancient Dingo DNA Reveals the Surprising Origins of Australia’s Iconic Wild Dog
Rare Blue Tree Frog Discovered in Remote Part of Australia
Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon
Subvocalization: Why Most of Us Have a Voice in Our Heads When We Read
Meet the Lokiceratops, a Dinosaur With Unique Horns
Revolutionary Technology Digitally Reconstructs Faces of Ancient Skulls Found in Scotland

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Decimal Point Is a Lot Older Than We Thought
Three Young Boys Discover Rare Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil While on a Hike
Hawaiian Teen Wins $10,000 for Research on Mysterious Outbreak Killing Sea Turtles
Google and Harvard Team Up to Make the Most Detailed Map of Human Brain Ever
This Is the Best Way to Load a Dishwasher According to Science
Scientists Discover and Photograph New Deep-Sea Species Called ‘Barbie Pigs’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.