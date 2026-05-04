DATALAND Preview: The World’s First Museum of AI Arts Co-Founded by Refik Anadol

Pioneering creative Refik Anadol has long engaged with emerging technologies. As one of the most prominent artists working with data and generative AI, his immersive art sits at the intersection of tech and humanity. Years of this work are culminating in the soon-to-open DATALAND, the world’s first museum of AI arts, with its inaugural exhibition set to open to the public on June 20, 2026.

Located in the Frank Gehry-designed building The Grand LA, DATALAND is in downtown Los Angeles in the Grand Avenue Cultural District. It spans 35,000 square feet and features multiple galleries, which will be occupied by the inaugural exhibition Machine Dreams: Rainforest.

The immersive, 360-degree experience combines audio and visuals to transport the viewer into a reimagined rainforest setting. It was inspired by a trip that Anadol and his co-founder, Efsun Erkılıç, made to the Amazon rainforest years ago. Unfolding across five galleries, the stunning sensory elements are based on millions of images and sounds of nature. The custom-built AI model used to generate the exhibition was trained on data collected first-hand from 16 rainforests across the globe.

With all AI, copyright and data are a concern, as many models scrape data that their authors never consented to be given. DATALAND, in contrast, has established data partnerships with the Smithsonian, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Getty, iNaturalist, and the Natural History Museum in London. “The best way to achieve responsible curation is to build our own models and be radically transparent about where our data comes from,” Anadol told NPR.

Environmental impacts are also a concern, as data centers can be a drain on an already strained environment. DATALAND recognizes this and has taken steps to lessen its carbon footprint. Its Large Nature Model (LNM) is hosted on a specialized Google Cloud server located in Oregon. It runs on 87% carbon-free, renewable energy. This translates, energy-wise, to a visitor’s stay being roughly equal to charging one cell phone.

DATALAND has been a long time coming. “After a journey of many years, we are so excited to finally share DATALAND with the public,” says Anadol. “LA is the center of creativity. It is a city that defines the future of art, music, cinema, architecture, and more, and we can’t wait to open DATALAND’s flagship location in our adopted home.”

Experience Machine Dreams: Rainforest when it opens at DATALAND on June 20, 2026.

DATALAND, the world’s first museum of AI arts, is set to open to the public on June 20, 2026.

Located in the Frank Gehry-designed building The Grand LA, DATALAND is in downtown Los Angeles in the Grand Avenue Cultural District.

It spans 35,000 square feet and features multiple galleries, which will be occupied by the inaugural exhibition Machine Dreams: Rainforest.

The immersive, 360-degree experience combines audio and visuals to transport the viewer into a reimagined rainforest setting.

It was inspired by a trip that Anadol and his co-founder, Efsun Erkılıç, made to the Amazon rainforest years ago.

Unfolding across five galleries, the stunning sensory elements are based on millions of images and sounds of nature.

The custom-built AI model used to generate the exhibition was trained on data collected first-hand from 16 rainforests across the globe.

Exhibition Information :

Machine Dreams: Rainforest

June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027

DATALAND

100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, U.S.A.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DATALAND.