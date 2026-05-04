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DATALAND Preview: The World’s First Museum of AI Arts Co-Founded by Refik Anadol

By Sara Barnes on May 4, 2026
DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

Pioneering creative Refik Anadol has long engaged with emerging technologies. As one of the most prominent artists working with data and generative AI, his immersive art sits at the intersection of tech and humanity. Years of this work are culminating in the soon-to-open DATALAND, the world’s first museum of AI arts, with its inaugural exhibition set to open to the public on June 20, 2026.

Located in the Frank Gehry-designed building The Grand LA, DATALAND is in downtown Los Angeles in the Grand Avenue Cultural District. It spans 35,000 square feet and features multiple galleries, which will be occupied by the inaugural exhibition Machine Dreams: Rainforest.

The immersive, 360-degree experience combines audio and visuals to transport the viewer into a reimagined rainforest setting. It was inspired by a trip that Anadol and his co-founder, Efsun Erkılıç, made to the Amazon rainforest years ago. Unfolding across five galleries, the stunning sensory elements are based on millions of images and sounds of nature. The custom-built AI model used to generate the exhibition was trained on data collected first-hand from 16 rainforests across the globe.

With all AI, copyright and data are a concern, as many models scrape data that their authors never consented to be given. DATALAND, in contrast, has established data partnerships with the Smithsonian, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Getty, iNaturalist, and the Natural History Museum in London. “The best way to achieve responsible curation is to build our own models and be radically transparent about where our data comes from,” Anadol told NPR.

Environmental impacts are also a concern, as data centers can be a drain on an already strained environment. DATALAND recognizes this and has taken steps to lessen its carbon footprint. Its Large Nature Model (LNM) is hosted on a specialized Google Cloud server located in Oregon. It runs on 87% carbon-free, renewable energy. This translates, energy-wise, to a visitor’s stay being roughly equal to charging one cell phone.

DATALAND has been a long time coming. “After a journey of many years, we are so excited to finally share DATALAND with the public,” says Anadol. “LA is the center of creativity. It is a city that defines the future of art, music, cinema, architecture, and more, and we can’t wait to open DATALAND’s flagship location in our adopted home.”

Experience Machine Dreams: Rainforest when it opens at DATALAND on June 20, 2026.

DATALAND, the world’s first museum of AI arts, is set to open to the public on June 20, 2026.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

Located in the Frank Gehry-designed building The Grand LA, DATALAND is in downtown Los Angeles in the Grand Avenue Cultural District.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

It spans 35,000 square feet and features multiple galleries, which will be occupied by the inaugural exhibition Machine Dreams: Rainforest.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

The immersive, 360-degree experience combines audio and visuals to transport the viewer into a reimagined rainforest setting.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

It was inspired by a trip that Anadol and his co-founder, Efsun Erkılıç, made to the Amazon rainforest years ago.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

Unfolding across five galleries, the stunning sensory elements are based on millions of images and sounds of nature.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

The custom-built AI model used to generate the exhibition was trained on data collected first-hand from 16 rainforests across the globe.

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

DATALAND in Los Angeles

Installation view of Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND, Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027. © 2026 Refik Anadol Studio on behalf of DATALAND. (Photo: Refik Anadol Studio)

Exhibition Information:
Machine Dreams: Rainforest
June 20, 2026–January 31, 2027
DATALAND
100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, U.S.A.

DATALAND: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DATALAND. 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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