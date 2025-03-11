teamlab’s Ever-Changing, Immersive Artwork Arrives in Abu Dhabi

The Tokyo-based art collective teamLab is bringing Abu Dhabi a new interactive multi-sensory experience. Called teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the pioneering art project is set to open its doors in the Saadiyat Cultural District on April 18, 2025. The tailor-made space was brought to life with the help of MZ Architects and is a massive 183,000-square-foot destination filled with exhibits that will engage visitors’ sight, sound, and touch. Merging art with science and technology, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi promises to produce dynamic and ever-evolving artwork—no two visits will be the same.

The new experience is part of teamLab’s concept called Environmental Phenomena. Unlike traditional art forms—think sculpture and paintings—the collective’s works don’t exist independently from one another. Rather, they are generated and sustained by their environment. teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will feature exhibits across two main areas that invite visitors to explore and use their imagination to shape the environment.

“Existence will be freed from matter that has previously been responsible for its existence,” teamLab explains. “Elements like air, water, and light that permeate our daily lives are transformed by their environment into unique phenomena that will become the existence.” Its boundaries are ambiguous and never-ending. Viewers can break apart the artwork and the work will remain, albeit different. But if not maintained by anyone, the artwork will disappear. The collective hopes this experience will have a great effect on those who visit, inspiring them as thinkers and creators.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be a “key addition” to the Saadiyat Cultural District when it opens on April 18, 2025. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is in the area and is open now, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is slated to join these institutions soon.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.