Home / History

The Decimal Point Is a Lot Older Than We Thought

By Sarah Currier on June 22, 2024
When was the decimal point invented?

Excerpt from “Tabulae primi mobilis” by Giovanni Bianchini. (Photo: Biblioteca Medicea Laurenziana, Florence via Historia Mathematica)

For centuries, the earliest known use of the decimal point appeared in 1593, when the German mathematician Christopher Clavius wrote it in an astronomy book. Since then, it has radically changed the course of mathematics. However, it was recently discovered that the first documented use of the decimal point was not in 1593 but over 100 years before in Renaissance Italy.

When the Venetian merchant Giovanni Bianchini wrote Tabulae primi mobilis in the 1440s, he used the decimal point to calculate the coordinates of the planets. By doing this, Bianchini invented the system of decimals, which would, in turn, make scientific calculations far more accurate. Years later, Clavius would borrow Bianchini's decimal point, leading to confusion about the true origins of the mathematical symbol.

In a recent NPR episode, Glen Van Brummelen, a historian of mathematics, recounted how he discovered Bianchini's invention. In the episode, Brummelen said, “I was working on the manuscript of this astronomer, Giovanni Bianchini. I saw the dots inside of a table—in a numerical table.”

“And when he explained his calculations, it became clear that what he was doing was exactly the same thing as we do with the decimal point. And I'm afraid I got rather excited at that point. I grabbed my computer, ran up and down the dorm hallway looking for colleagues who still hadn't gone to bed, saying, this person's working with the decimal point in the 1440s. I think they probably thought I was crazy.”

You can listen to the rest of the episode here.

A mathematical historian recently discovered that the decimal point is about 150 years older than we thought. It was first used in a text by Venetian merchant Giovanni Bianchini in the 1440s.

When was the decimal point invented?

Excerpt from “Tabulae primi mobilis” by Giovanni Bianchini. (Photo: Biblioteca Medicea Laurenziana, Florence via Historia Mathematica)

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

Researchers Crack Mathematical Code of 3,700-Year-Old Babylonian Tablet

Man Wins the Lottery 14 Times Using a Simple System of Basic Math

The Internet Can’t Seem to Agree on the Answer to This Math Puzzle

Coloring Book Combines Math and Art in Illustrations of the Golden Ratio Found in Nature

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Three Young Boys Discover Rare Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil While on a Hike
Hawaiian Teen Wins $10,000 for Research on Mysterious Outbreak Killing Sea Turtles
Stylish Guy Shows How Male Fashion Has Evolved Over the Last 12,000 Years
Google and Harvard Team Up to Make the Most Detailed Map of Human Brain Ever
Ancient Library in Tibet Creating Digital Archive of Its 84,000 Scriptures
This Is the Best Way to Load a Dishwasher According to Science

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Scientists Discover and Photograph New Deep-Sea Species Called ‘Barbie Pigs’
15th-Century Manuscript Covered in Medieval Cat’s Paw Prints and Urine
Auroras Could Light Up the Skies Again in the Coming Weeks
Mathematician Who Solved Major Math Mystery Rejects Awards and $1M Prize
Innovative Process Allows Scientists To Grow Diamonds From Scratch in 15 Minutes
Intelligent Orangutan Treats His Own Facial Injury with Medicinal Plant

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.