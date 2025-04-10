My Modern Met is an official media partner of the RMetS 2025 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year Contest.

Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]

By Jessica Stewart on April 10, 2025
Rainbow over the Isle of Wight

“Evening Shower Over the Needles” by Jamie Russell (UK). 2024 Third Place Overall.

For the past decade, the UK's Royal Meteorological Society has been promoting the beauty and power of weather with its Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition. Now open for entry, the contest encourages amateur and professional photographers to submit their best weather imagery taken during the last 10 years.

The contest is meaningful for the organization, which is a leading expert in weather and climate, as it fits its mission to start discourse around meteorological topics and make them more accessible to the public. From sculptural cloud formations to incredible lightning strikes, the winning photos all have one thing in common—the ability to tell a story.

This year, My Modern Met is proud to join as a media partner, as visibility for climate issues is more necessary than ever. To celebrate the contest's opening, which is accepting entries until June 15, 2025, we were delighted to speak with Kirsty McCabe FRMetS, senior broadcast meteorologist and editor of the RMetS MetMatters blog.

Read on for our exclusive interview, in which we learn more about RMetS's mission, learn about some of McCabe's favorite winners from the past decade, and get her advice on how to select a photo to enter into competition.

Storm clouds iņ South Kansas

“Ellie Cloud” by Kathryn Parent (Canada). 2018 Public Favorite.
“We were in South Kansas when we saw this fantastic structured storm in the distance. When we arrived at the base of the storm, it reminded us of the mammoth character from the movie Ice Age, hence the name “Ellie Cloud.”

Can you explain the Royal Meteorological Society's work and why it's important that it is an independent organization?

As the leading independent expert in weather and climate, the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) brings together and supports weather and climate experts, researchers, professionals, and enthusiasts, as well as provide up-to-date and reliable information to the public, educators, and decision-makers. We’re passionate about advancing the understanding of weather and climate and the impact it has on individuals, organizations, and society. We’re proud of our Royal Charter and for being the only authority worldwide that can award Chartered Meteorologist status.

Some of our activities include setting education standards, sharing evidence-based content and tools, engaging communities, and empowering the next generation of meteorologists and climate scientists to understand the impact of weather and climate. We're also leading conversations with government, policy makers, and organizations. In addition, we want to ensure that every school graduate is climate-literate, nurturing the next generation's understanding.

Our independence allows us to provide trustworthy, science-based advice, as we aren’t influenced by politics or profit. This is particularly important in today’s world, where climate science can sometimes become politicized. Our independence helps us uphold scientific integrity, support professional standards in meteorology, and act as an authoritative voice that the public, media, and policymakers can trust.

Tornado forming in Colorado

“Tornado on show” by Tim Moxon (UK). 2016 Weather Photographer of the Year.
“A slow moving tornado forms in Colorado and is viewed by us and various spectators, all writing their own stories of getting the storm chaser's prize of a close encounter with a tornado.”

Incredible lightning strike

“Superstrike” by Mike Olbinski (USA). 2017 Over 17 Weather Photographer of the Year.
“In the wee hours of June 3rd, 2015, I captured the most amazing lightning strike of my career.”

How does the Weather Photographer of the Year contest help the RMetS meet its goals?

As a charity, our mission is to advance the understanding of weather and climate for the benefit of all. Our annual global photography competition helps achieve this in a number of ways, [including] educating, connecting, and inspiring people. For one, the powerful and beautiful images raise awareness and draw attention to extreme weather and climate change and how they affect our lives. Additionally, we've found that striking visual images aid the understanding of complex weather and climate topics, making science more accessible and inspiring curiosity. It builds a community of photographers, weather enthusiasts, and experts from around the world, helping RMetS to connect and collaborate with others.

Many of the images show how weather and climate affect people, places, and nature, reinforcing the need to improve climate literacy.

Australian surfer in stormy waves

“Braving the storm” by Lez Irwig (Australia). 2023 Mobile Winner.
“Would you surf a scene like this? Photographer Les Irwig captured a surfer’s contemplation of brooding weather conditions on one of Australia’s beaches in Sydney.”

What changes have you noticed in the winning images over the past 10 years?

Earlier images focused on the beauty and power of weather with perfectly framed lightning bolts, stunning cloudy skies, or dramatic storm waves. More recent winning images are still beautiful, but the images carry a deeper meaning with floods, wildfires, and droughts reflecting the growing public awareness of extreme weather and climate change. In 2024, we introduced a dedicated Climate Award, which we’ve expanded into a fully fledged category in its own right this year.

These days, nearly everyone has a smartphone, and we’ve seen a rise in recent years in the number of amazing shots taken with smartphone cameras. The use of other technology, such as drones, has also risen, bringing a new perspective to some classic weather phenomena.

Big waves from Storm Eunice

“Storm Eunice” by Christopher Ison (UK). 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year.
“After checking the time Storm Eunice would hit as well as the high tides times, Christopher discovered that the storm would hit Newhaven, East Sussex, at almost exactly high tide. When taking his photo, Christopher decided to head to high ground and stand slightly further away from the harbour wall with his back to the weather and was rewarded with a fantastic set of images.”

Are there any particular favorite winners you'd like to highlight?

Well, everyone at RMetS has their own favorites, but some of my favorites from the shortlisted entries include Storm Eunice by Christopher Ison. Storm Eunice was a deep area of low pressure that hit the UK in February 2022. It was particularly disruptive as it underwent explosive cyclogenesis when a low-pressure system rapidly deepens. Low-pressure systems can bring heavy rain/snow and strong winds, and the deeper the area of low pressure relative to the surrounding pressure, the stronger the winds will be. I think the image shows the raw power of nature.

Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year Contest

“Morning Fog” by Giulio Montini (Italy). 2021 Weather Photographer of the Year.

(continued) Another one I liked was Morning Fog by Giulio Montini. Giulio captured this image on a foggy autumn day from a small church on a hilltop in the town of Airuno, Italy. Through the fog and with the help of the trees, you can just about see the winding course of the river Adda, illuminated by the first lights of sunrise.

The streaks or beams of sunlight visible in this image are called crepuscular rays. They are made visible by the scattering of sunlight by particles suspended in the atmosphere, such as small water droplets, dust, or smoke.

The thing I liked about it is that, usually, crepuscular rays radiate through gaps in the clouds, but in this photo, the trees take the place of the clouds, casting shadows across the landscape, and the fog scatters the sunlight. Giulio had to be quick to take this photograph as within 20 minutes the scene had completely changed!

Fire line in Vietnam

“Forest Fire Boundary” by Tran Tuan (Vietnam). 2023 Overall Runner-up.

(continued) An image that has stayed with me is Forest Fire Boundary by Tran Tuan. The photo captures the devastation that forest fires cause to the natural world. Photographer Tran Tuan used a drone to reveal a forest split in two: one side ablaze, the other still lush with life… for now.

Tran took this photo in the Bac Giang province of Vietnam, but forest fires like this one are devastating every corner of the globe (except Antarctica). While wildfires are often sparked by human activity or lightning strikes, climate change is pouring fuel on the fire by creating hotter—and in many regions—drier conditions and more combustible material. This has been linked with fires that can burn longer and spread further.

African dust covering the Parthenon

“African Dust Over Athens” by Lesley Hellgeth (Greece). 2024 Mobile Runner-up.
“You might be forgiven for thinking that the Parthenon has been magically transported to Mars, but this scene is actually much more down to Earth! This image shows the influence of Saharan dust on Athens during April 2023 and is a reminder of the interconnectivity of weather conditions around the world, an aspect that particularly impressed the judges.”

What are the most urgent climate matters that the public should be aware of?

Rising global temperatures. Even small increases in temperature lead to more intense heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and rising sea levels. Climate change has also increased the number and severity of storms and floods. More recently, we have seen an increase in the frequency and severity of climate whiplash events: a rapid shift between opposing weather extremes, such as drought to flooding or intense heat to harsh cold. Moreover, the sudden transition from one extreme to the other causes more harm than the individual events alone, affecting agriculture, infrastructure, biodiversity, and human health.

One of the biggest issues is climate inequality and adaptation. Many communities are facing disasters that they didn’t cause, and they don’t have the money, support, or resources to help them adapt.

Frozen Niagara Falls

“Frozen Niagara Falls” by Zhenhuan Zhou. 2022 Overall Runner-up.
“During spells of cold weather, the mist and spray from Niagara Falls can freeze into ice over the top of the rushing water of the waterfall, giving the appearance that the Falls have frozen whilst the water continues to flow underneath the sheets of ice.
However, there are records that the Falls' waters did stop once in March 1848. Strong winds pushed ice from Lake Erie into the mouth of the Niagara River, blocking the channel completely and stopping the water for about 30 hours. The wind then shifted, and the built-up weight of the water broke through the ice, forcing the Niagara River to flow again.”

Evening fog waves over Da Lat City in Vietnam

“Fog Wave” by Hoang Viet Nguyen Phung (Vietnam). 2018 Under 16 Winner.
“Da Lat city is full of night dew only some lights and roof.”

This year is a big anniversary for the contest. How does RMetS plan on celebrating?

It's not only the 10th anniversary of the competition but also the 175th anniversary of RMetS, so there are all kinds of celebrations happening throughout the year.

For the competition, one of the changes we've made in 2025 is expanding the eligibility window for photo submissions. Normally, entries must be taken within the past five years, but since this is the 10th anniversary, we've extended this period to 10 years, giving more people a chance to take part.

Another key focus for us is ensuring that our judging panels are made up of a diverse range of people. It’s a global competition, and we’re deeply committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

We aim to lead by example—encouraging our community to embrace diversity and make the most of the talent that exists across all parts of society. Our goal is to help open up access to science, technology, and the profession of weather and climate science for everyone. That’s why we strive for broad representation on our judging panel.

Beyond these, we’ll be launching a big online gallery later in the year featuring highlights from the last 10 years of the competition!

Lightning from an Isolated Storm over Cannes Bay

“Lightning from an Isolated Storm over Cannes Bay” by Serge Zaka (France). 2021 Public Favorite.
“After driving over 300 miles, waiting for eight hours and a half-night sleeping in the car, Serge finally captured this forecasted thunderstorm on a full-moon night over the famous Bay of Cannes in the south of France.”

What do the judges look for when narrowing down the competition and selecting the winners?

The judges look for images that combine photographic skill, meteorological observation and storytelling, especially those that show the personal impact of climate change. We have some of the world’s foremost experts in these matters on the judging panels, so there’s always lively discussions as we try to reach a consensus!

Flatiron building in a blizzard

“Flatiron Building in the Blizzard” by Michael Palazzo (USA). 2017 Over 17 Runner-up.

Sprite lightning strike

“Sprite Lightning” by Ben Cherry (UK). 2016 Over 16 Winner.
“The image was taken in Punta Banco, a small village on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. I was based out there for six months last year as a scarlet macaw researcher for the Wild Macaw Association. The image shows a very rare type of lightning called a Sprite. The storm was far out at sea during a new moon, so there was very little light and as a result the stars were spectacular! I set up the frame to include the pulsing storm and the milky way as I liked the contrast. Just after I started the 30 second exposure this sprite strike illuminated the sky, shooting up into the atmosphere, my jaw dropped and I assumed that it would have blown out the image but I was thrilled to witness it. But as I checked the camera, the exposure was all correct as the strike was so far out at sea. This is the only sprite lightning strike I have ever witnessed.”

Any advice for potential contestants on how to select their submissions?

Think about the story that your image is telling—especially if you are reflecting a big issue like climate change. But remember that not every winning shot is dramatic. The beauty of everyday weather has also led to winning shots.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Meteorological Society.

