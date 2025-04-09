Home / Science

Long-Extinct Dire Wolf Is Successfully Brought Back to Life by Biotech Company

By Jessica Stewart on April 9, 2025
Colossal dire wolf at 3 months old.

3-month-old dire wolf

Fans of Game of Thrones will be familiar with dire wolves, which were the faithful companions of the Stark children. But now, they're much more than characters in a hit television show. The species, which has been extinct for over 12,500 years, has been brought back to life by Colossal Bioscience. The de-extinction company announced that it had successfully birthed three dire wolves, a landmark achievement.

Using DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull, Colossal used gene-editing technology to rewrite the DNA of the common gray wolf. Domestic dogs acted as surrogates and gave birth to three litters. Colossal's statement says that currently, two adolescent males (Romulus and Remus) and one female puppy (Khaleesi) are living on a 2,000+ acre secure expansive ecological preserve that is certified by the American Humane Society and registered with the USDA. Romulus and Remus, named after the mythical brothers who founded ancient Rome, were born on October 1, 2024, while Khaleesi, in a nod to Game of Thrones, was born on January 30, 2025.

Colossal has made headlines for years with its plans to bring back long-extinct species like the woolly mammoth and the dodo. Most recently, they've created a mouse hybrid with thick hair like a woolly mammoth. Dire wolves (Aenocyon dirus) were an American canid from the Late Pleistocene and Early Holocene epochs (125,000–10,000 years ago). They, along with much of the world's megafauna, went extinct early in the Holocene epoch in an event scientists are still attempting to explain.

While Colossal's dire wolves aren't exact DNA matches, the company's ability to edit the gray wolf's genes to closely resemble the species is laudable. And in this case, Colossal hasn't just focused on a pre-historic species. In the same announcement, the company revealed that it had also birthed several litters of red wolves from three different genetic lines. This critically endangered species is native to the southeastern United States and has been part of captive breeding programs since the 1970s. Colossal believes the genetic work that it does can help species like the red wolf survive.

“Preserving, expanding, and testing genetic diversity should be done well before important endangered animal species like the red wolf are lost,” says Harvard geneticist and co-founder of Colossal, Dr. George Church. “Another source of ecosystem variety stems from our new technologies to de-extinct lost genes, including deep ancient DNA sequencing, polyphyletic trait analyses, multiplex germline editing, and cloning. The dire wolf is an early example of this, including the largest number of precise genomic edits in a healthy vertebrate so far. A capability that is growing exponentially.”

However, not all scientists agree that what Colossal is doing is the path forward. “The reality is we can’t de-extinct extinct creatures because we can’t use cloning—the DNA is just not well enough preserved,” Nic Rawlence, an associate professor and director of the Palaeogenetics Laboratory at New Zealand’s University of Otago, tells The Washington Post.

Others are worried that precious funding resources earmarked for traditional conservation will be diverted to de-extinction technology, potentially causing more species to be lost. However, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who has the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under his umbrella, is enthusiastic about Colossal's progress. In an official statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Burgum wrote that he was “excited about the potential of ‘de-extinction’ technology and how it may serve broader purposes beyond the recovery of lost species, including strengthening biodiversity protection efforts and helping endangered or at-risk species.”

For now, Colossal's dire wolves will continue to be studied, receiving lifetime care by veterinary experts, and with the potential to move to a larger preserve if needed.

For Colossal CEO Ben Lamm, this achievement is just a sign that their work is proceeding in the right direction. “I could not be more proud of the team. This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works.”

De-extinction company Colossal Biosciences has used gene editing to “revive” the dire wolf, which went extinct over 12,500 years ago.

Colossal 15 day old dire wolf puppy

15-day-old dire wolf puppy

Using DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull, Colossal used gene-editing technology to rewrite the DNA of the common gray wolf.

5 month old dire wolf

5-month-old dire wolf

Colossal CEO Ben Lamm says, “This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works.”

Colossal Bioscience: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Colossal Bioscience.

Related Articles:

Scientists Thaw and Revive 46,000-Year-Old Roundworm

“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Dodo Back To Life

“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Woolly Mammoth Back To Life

In an Effort To Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth, Scientists Have Created the “Woolly Mouse”

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]
100-Year-Old Tortoise Becomes First-Time Mom and Savior of a Species
Insightful Japanese Model Explains How Earthquakes Happen
Exceptional Fossil Discovery May Offer Evidence of the Oldest Known Modern Bird
Ocean Census Announces the Discovery of Over 800 New Marine Species
Extremely Rare All-White Orca Captured on Film in Hokkaido

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide
In an Effort To Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth, Scientists Have Created the “Woolly Mouse”
Study Finds “Smarter” Dogs Actually Have the Smallest Brains
Adorable Marsupial Who Nearly Went Extinct in South Australia Is Now Making a Comeback
Monarch Butterfly Population Is Near a 30-Year Record Low in North America
Photographer Travels To Remote Forests of Indonesia To Capture Images of Rare Insects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.