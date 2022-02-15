Home / Science / Health

Canadian Doctors Can Now Prescribe Free National Park Passes for Your Health

By Madeleine Muzdakis on February 15, 2022
Canadian Doctors Can Now Prescribe Free National Park Passes for Your Health

A hiker at Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Canada. (Photo: RABBIT75_DEP/Depositphotos)

Spending time outdoors can offer myriad health benefits. In young children, exposure to trees can boost brain development and foster creativity. For adults, daily steps can help stave off early mortality; meanwhile, sun exposure provides vitamin D and lower anxiety rates. While these health benefits have been documented for decades, only recently have doctors been able to actually prescribe them. A new program allows Canadian doctors to write prescriptions for free annual passes to Canada's National Parks, encouraging their patients to reap nature's rewards.

The prescriptions are made available by the organization PaRX in partnership with Parks Canada. In January 2022, annual passes were made available for the first time. A typical doctor's order might be to get “two hours a week, at least 20 minutes at a time,” according to PaRx director Dr. Melissa Lem as quoted in The Washington Post. Organizers hope the prescriptions will not only provide health benefits but also encourage increased investment in protecting natural resources.

Currently the passes are being distributed in four Canadian provinces. However, doctors in other regions—including the U.S.—are prescribing time outdoors. ParkRx is a 10-year old American organization dedicated to collaboration between health care providers, parks, and communities. The organization recognizes that access to the outdoors is not equal, though. Income, age, and disability are all factors which may play a role in transportation, available activities, and location in relation to green space. While the Canadian doctors participating in PaRX have only 100 annual passes to give out at present, many hope the organization will expand to bring health and nature to all.

Canadian doctors can now prescribe a free year-long National Park pass to patients so that they can absorb the many health benefits of getting outdoors.

Walking in the woods is good for your health

Photo: WILLIAM87/Depositphotos

h/t: [NPR, IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Paralyzed Patients Walk and Swim Again After Receiving a Spinal Cord Implant

3D-Printed “Suicide Pods” for Pain-Free Assisted Euthanasia Passes Legal Review in Switzerland

Clever Urban Planning May Protect the Cognitive Health of Aging Populations

Finnish Daycares Built Their Own “Forests” and It Helped Boost Children’s Immune Systems

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Paralyzed Patients Walk and Swim Again After Receiving a Spinal Cord Implant
Photojournalist Turned Nurse Pulls Back the Curtain on Hospital Life During COVID-19 [Interview]
New Zealand To Ban Smoking Cigarettes by 2025
3D-Printed “Suicide Pods” for Pain-Free Assisted Euthanasia Passes Legal Review in Switzerland
Clever Urban Planning May Protect the Cognitive Health of Aging Populations
Scientists Develop Brain Implant That Translates Paralyzed Man’s Thoughts Into Text

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Portuguese Law Prohibits Employers From Contacting Workers After Hours
Finnish Daycares Built Their Own “Forests” and It Helped Boost Children’s Immune Systems
Harvard Doctor Explains the Simple Foods That Are Really Good for Your Brain
Researchers Discover This One Mozart Sonata Helps Alleviate Symptoms of Epilepsy
Study Suggests Taking 7,000 Steps a Day for Health Benefits
Study Finds Millions of mRNA Vaccines Produced No Immediate Severe Side Effects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.