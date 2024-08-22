Home / Science / Health

New Study Finds That Humans Age in Bursts, Particularly During These Two Ages

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 22, 2024
Humans Age in Bursts, New Study Finds

Photo: IMTMPHOTO/Depositphotos

Aging is difficult, both emotionally and physically. Knuckles may develop arthritis in the joints, while hair turns grays and wrinkles crowd the corners of our eyes. Eventually, cognitive function may slow as the body, too, is no longer able to do what was once easy. Everyone deals with aging in different ways, sometimes accepting and sometimes fighting the tides of time. But scientists are still learning a lot about the process of human aging which can help improve health outcomes at all phases of life. A new study, published in Nature Aging, has recently revealed that the process of aging is not linear but rather has powerful accelerated periods around certain ages, particularly 44 and 60 years old.

Most would assume that each year older would equate to our bodies aging and changing one year's-worth more. However, certain periods bring on dramatic changes. The study followed 108 volunteers who every few months for months or years let researchers analyze the products of their body. Stool, blood, nasal, skin, and oral samples were taken. The researchers then assessed these samples for 135,000 types of molecules and microbes contained within or on the samples. Changes in the levels of a molecule like RNA or the presence of a bacteria can tell them about how our bodies react to aging.

Large shifts in the molecules and microbes studied indicated periods of more intense aging change. The first occurred around age 44, the second at about 60. As the study only examined ages 25 to 75, the period after 75 remains less certain, but prior studies have suggested 78 may also be an intense age. Initially, the researchers thought the dramatic changes around 44 were perimenopausal and that women accounted for this data. However, men show significant shifts as well.

While there may be other factors such as changing behaviors in middle age which affect the data, it clearly is a time of intense aging. Similarly, after 60, risk greatly rises for certain conditions such as cardiovascular conditions. The body after 44 is less able to process alcohol. And after 60, metabolism drops significantly.

“We’re not just changing gradually over time. There are some really dramatic changes,” paper author Michael Snyder of the Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University said. “It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s—and that’s true no matter what class of molecules you look at.”

A recent study took a look at how the human body ages and found that rather than linearly, it seems we age in bursts.

Humans Age in Bursts, New Study Finds

Photo: ALEBLOSHKA/Depositphotos

From 25 to 75, our major aging events occur around 44 and 60 years of age.

Humans Age in Bursts, New Study Finds

Photo: TAWNG/Depositphotos

h/t: [The Guardian]

Related Articles:

Experts Say People Are Washing This One Body Part They Actually Don’t Need To

Study Shows That Venting Doesn’t Work To Blow off Steam, but There Are Other Solutions

Titanium Heart Successfully Implanted Into Human for the First Time

How Often You Should Wash Your Office Coffee Mug May Surprise You

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Look into Anti-aging Secrets of the Greenland Shark, Which Live for Centuries
Study Says Societies With the Least Money Are Some of the Happiest on Earth
Study Shows That Venting Doesn’t Work To Blow off Steam, but There Are Other Solutions
Titanium Heart Successfully Implanted Into Human for the First Time
Sleep Study Shows Two Nights of Bad Sleep Ages You Four Years
How Often You Should Wash Your Office Coffee Mug May Surprise You

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Experts Say People Are Washing This One Body Part They Actually Don’t Need To
U.S. Government’s Recommended Thermostat Temperatures Have Absolutely Shocked Everyone
Dermatologist Says There’s One Spot That People Forget To Put Sunscreen On
Nurses Reveal What They Look Like Before and After a 12-Hour Work Shift
This Reverse Ishihara Vision Test Only Works If You’re Colorblind
Professor Beats Incurable Brain Tumor Diagnosis Thanks to His Own Pioneering Treatment Against Cancer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.