Titanium Heart Successfully Implanted Into Human for the First Time

By Jessica Stewart on August 5, 2024

BiVACOR® Total Artificial Heart

The idea of a mechanical heart might seem like a plotline from a science fiction movie, but the Texas Heart Institute (THI); BiVACOR®, a clinical-stage medical device company; Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center; and Baylor College of Medicine have made it a reality. The group has just announced the first successful in-human implantation of the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH).

Designed to help those with end-stage heart failure, it effectively pumps blood through the body using a magnetically levitated rotor. The compact design doesn't include valves, which makes it more durable and less prone to wear and tear. The titanium heart is operated by a smart controller that lets it adapt to a patient's activity level, even allowing them to exercise, thanks to its ability to pump up to 3 gallons (12 liters) per minute through the lungs and body.

The implantation occurred as part of an FDA-approved feasibility study. The study is testing the usability of the mechanical heart for people experiencing severe heart failure where traditional devices are not recommended. The goal is to allow these people a higher quality of life while they await a heart transplant.

BiVACOR® Total Artificial Heart

“I’m incredibly proud to witness the successful first-in-human implant of our TAH,” shares Dr. Daniel Timms, founder and chief technology officer of BiVACOR. “This achievement would not have been possible without the courage of our first patient and their family, the dedication of our team, and our expert collaborators at The Texas Heart Institute.

“Utilizing advanced MAGLEV technology, our TAH brings us one step closer to providing a desperately needed option for people with end-stage heart failure who require support while waiting for a heart transplant.”

According to the World Heart Federation, heart failure of the world's leading cause of hospitalization and affects more than 64 million people around the globe. Though heart failure is treatable, more than half of people diagnosed with it die within five years due to lack of treatment. This makes devices like the TAH even more critical, as they can provide a bridge in care.

“With heart failure remaining a leading cause of mortality globally, the BiVACOR TAH offers a beacon of hope for countless patients awaiting a heart transplant,” said Dr. Joseph Rogers, president and chief executive officer of THI and National Principal Investigator of the research.

After this first successful surgery, four more patients will also receive the implant in a bid to see if it can be safely rolled out to a wider audience and gain full FDA approval.

Physicians have successfully implanted the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart in a human for the first time.

BiVACOR® Total Artificial Heart

BiVACOR: Website | X

All images via BiVACOR.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
