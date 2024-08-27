New Research Suggests That Doing Arts and Crafts Can Improve Your Mental Health

Arts and crafts like painting, pottery, and weaving have been around for centuries, and there’s just something about making things with your hands that people can’t get enough of. Today, there’s a growing number of individuals embracing these timeless skills. Even celebrities, known primarily for their achievements in acting or sports, are channeling their talents into the world of crafts.

Olympian Tom Daley, for example, has become famous for his knitting, and Seth Rogen has discovered a real passion for pottery. However, learning a craft is about more than creating beautiful objects. Researchers are now saying that creative endeavors can actually improve your happiness and wellbeing.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, looked at data from a random sample of 7,182 people aged 16 and over. The information came from the UK Department for Culture, Media, and Sport’s Taking Part Survey, which conducted home visits between April 2019 and March 2020.

Participants were asked to evaluate various aspects of their well-being, using 10-point scales and provide information about any art-related activities they were involved in. About 37.4% reported taking part in at least one art or craft activity in the past 12 months, including painting, drawing, pottery, textile crafts, and photography. These individuals also reported higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction compared to those who didn't have a creative outlet.

The link between creativity and well-being held true even when considering other factors like age, gender, income level, health, and job status. The researchers also found that life satisfaction tends to grow with age, and that engaging in arts and crafts contributes to a higher a sense of well-being compared to traditional employment.

Dr. Helen Keyes, a co-author of the research says, “That was probably our most interesting finding, because you would certainly think you get a lot of your sense of worth from being in employment.” This finding suggests that even if someone’s day-to-day job isn’t fulfilling, engaging in creative activities can help offset that lack of satisfaction.

On average, people who engaged in arts and crafts saw a 2% increase in well-being. While this might seem like a small boost, it’s quite meaningful when considered across the entire population.

“If you’re a national health service, or you’re a government,” Keyes explains, “seeing a 2% increase in the overall wellbeing of your population is going to be really significant at that kind of national level.” Plus, many arts and crafts are affordable and accessible, making taking up a creative hobby a no-brainer.

Check out the researchers’ full report to learn more.

