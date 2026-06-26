My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Design / Jewelry

Hand-Blown Glass Jewelry Captures the Fluid Beauty of Ocean Waves and Wind in Motion

By Linnea Pejcha on June 26, 2026
Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $104.71

Capturing the ocean's ever-changing colors and movement is no easy feat, but it’s one that glass artist Lada Tazetdinova of DriftLand Jewelry has mastered. She creates luminous hand-blown glass sculptures and jewelry that preserve crashing waves, marine life, and seascapes in miniature form.

Tazetdinova lives in Aveiro, Portugal, on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, fulfilling a lifelong dream of creating beside the sea. From the Atlantic to the Pacific, the ocean remains a constant source of inspiration for her work. While she is best known for her sculptural glass waves, she recently introduced her Silence of the Wind collection, a series of transparent pendants that appear to freeze gusts of air in motion. The series is available as rings, necklaces, and other objects.

Tazetdinova works with American, Italian, Czech, and German glass, and each piece is carefully annealed in a digitally controlled kiln to ensure durability. Speaking about the collection, she says, “My latest series explores the idea of frozen movement—glass shaped like living water, shimmering as if it’s still in motion. Each wave reflects my fascination with how light bends through glass, echoing the rhythm of the sea. The collection also includes chess sets inspired by ocean currents and tiny sea worlds inside upcycled tins, all celebrating the same theme—the calm, strength, and poetry of the water.”

The pendants twist and curl into delicate ribbons of clear glass, appearing almost weightless as they catch and reflect light from different angles. Whether capturing the power of an ocean wave or the fleeting movement of a breeze, Tazetdinova’s glass creations invite viewers to carry a small piece of nature’s beauty with them.

To own your own carefully crafted piece of Tazetdinova’s glasswork, you can make a purchase on the DriftLand Jewelry Etsy shop.

Capturing the ocean’s ever-changing colors and movement is no easy feat, but it’s one that glass artist Lada Tazetdinova of DriftLand Jewelry has mastered.

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $85.67

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $104.71

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $104.71

Each glass creation allows you to carry a small piece of the sea’s beauty with you.

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $85.67

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $85.67

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $85.67

They come in multiple shades and her collections also include rings that mimic the iridescent sea floor.

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $70.21+

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $70.21+

One of her most popular pieces is a pendant shaped like an ocean wave frozen in time that you can wear on a necklace.

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $70.21+

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $70.21+

While she is best known for her sculptural glass waves, the artist recently introduced her Silence of the Wind collection, a series of transparent pendants that appear to freeze gusts of air in motion.

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $173.73

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $173.73

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $57.12

Other eye-catching pieces include a pendant of a fish tale poking out of a wave…

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $116.61

…and a lighthouse weathering some stormy seas.

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $116.61

Ocean Wave Jewelry by DriftLandJewelry

DriftLand Jewelry | $116.61

DriftLand Jewelry: WebsiteEtsy | Instagram

All images via DriftLand Jewelry. Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

Related Articles:

Artist Faces Her Fear of the Ocean by Painting Powerful Crashing Waves

20 Pieces of Jewelry Inspired by Earth’s Natural Wonders

Patterned Glass Box Makes Encased Flower Bouquet Look Like an Impressionist Painting From Every Angle

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thieves Steal $102 Million in Jewels in Brazen Louvre Robbery
Luxury Jeweler Launches a New Sparkling Timepiece Inspired by a Tin of Caviar
Dolce & Gabbana Takes Over Rome With Three Over-the-Top Events Celebrating Handcrafted Fashion
Self-Taught Artisan Transforms Silver Into Divine, Armor-Like Jewelry [Interview]
Toddler Discovers a Medieval Pendant Worth Millions Buried in a Field
Woman’s Garage Sale “Costume” Ring Turns Out To Be a $382K Diamond

More on My Modern Met

Opulent Tiara From Early 20th Century Inspired by Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave off Kanagawa’
Handmade “Nose Rings” Designed To Look Just Like Different Animal Noses
Beautiful Laser-Cut Wood Earrings Light up Like Vintage Street Lamps
25 Best Unique Engagement Rings To Say “I Do” in Style
2,000-Year-Old Hologram Ring Features Face of Woman’s Deceased Son
23 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.