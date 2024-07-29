Home / Design / Jewelry

Opulent Tiara From Early 20th Century Inspired by Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave off Kanagawa’

By Regina Sienra on July 29, 2024
The Great Wave off Kanagawa

The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Image: Katsushika Hokusai via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Jewelry and art go hand in hand. Some pieces are so intricate and valuable that they’re considered masterpieces—just take a look at the French Crown Jewels housed in the Louvre's Galerie d’Apollon. But in the early 20th century, French jewelry house Boucheron brought art and jewelry even closer, drawing from one of the most famous images in art history to design a tiara like no other.

The Boucheron Wave Tiara was crafted by master goldsmith Coulot in 1910. The design, believed to be built on a delicate platinum frame was inspired by Hokusai's famous woodblock print The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. Within the limits of the medium, Coulot replicated the breaking waves with successive crescents adorned with diamonds.

The top of each wave on the tiara is rendered with larger diamonds, while smaller stones serve as structure for each of the waves. Instead of going for a symmetrical design, as most tiaras do, the goldsmith goes for a dynamic look to evoke the power of the ocean. This was also achieved by the meticulous setting technique, which likely employed techniques like millegrain and tremblant.

The Boucheron Wave Tiara has been said to represent two moments in art history. The first is the interest in Japanese art that emerged in Europe after the opening of the Meiji era at the end of the 19th century, which can also be noticed in Post-Impressionism artists such as Van Gogh. The second is the influence of art nouveau—particularly its veneration of organic shapes and motifs inspired by nature—beyond canvases and into more tangible items, such as fashion and jewelry.

Little is known about the Boucheron Wave Tiara beyond its creation. Not only is there no record of the original owner, but no one knows who commissioned it from the Boucheron house either. Where it has been ever since it was finished also remains unknown. All we currently have is a black and white photograph of the object.

There is also a replica that, while it lacks many of the details of the original, allows us to get a glimpse at how the original would have looked. Should it ever appear, it would be a thrilling moment for both the jewelry and art worlds.

The Boucheron Wave Tiara, crafted by master goldsmith Coulot in 1910, was inspired by Hokusai's famous woodblock print The Great Wave Off Kanagawa.

While the whereabouts of the tiara remain unknown today, you can take a close look at a replica below.

h/t: [DesignTAXI]

Related Articles:

Innovative Process Allows Scientists To Grow Diamonds From Scratch in 15 Minutes

Illustrations Imagine Exquisite Art Nouveau-Inspired Jewelry as Iridescent Insects

Learn About the Hope Diamond, A Stunning Blue Stone Some Say Is Cursed

Dutch Metal Detectorist Discovers a Medieval Hoard of Gold Jewelry and Silver Coins

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Handmade “Nose Rings” Designed To Look Just Like Different Animal Noses
Beautiful Laser-Cut Wood Earrings Light up Like Vintage Street Lamps
25 Best Unique Engagement Rings To Say “I Do” in Style
2,000-Year-Old Hologram Ring Features Face of Woman’s Deceased Son
23 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures
This “Bloody” Pearl Necklace Will Make You Feel Like an Elegant and Timeless Vampire

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

21 Enchanting Accessories & Pieces of Jewelry Made With Real Flowers
20 Pieces of Jewelry Inspired by Earth’s Natural Wonders
20 Beautiful Flower Rings to Elevate Your Style
Stunning Silver Jewelry Handcrafted by Indigenous Artisans in Mexico
Spectacular Handmade Jewelry Captures the Wonders of Space
Beautiful Winged Ear Cuffs Look Like Jewelry Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.