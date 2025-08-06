Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Artist Faces Her Fear of the Ocean by Painting Powerful Crashing Waves

By Emma Taggart on August 6, 2025

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

The ocean covers about 71% of Earth’s surface, making it one of the most expansive features of our planet. Standing before it, it’s easy to feel small, but this vastness also creates a sense of connection to something much larger than ourselves. Auckland-based artist Andreea Berindei captures this idea in her incredible acrylic paintings of crashing waves.

Berindei has been painting the ocean for several years, and she continues to master the art of capturing the movement and energy of waves. Her daily practice is about more than artistic skill, though—it’s a way for her to confront her fear of the water and engage with it on a deeper, more personal level.

“I had all the reasons not to paint water, or stop painting this subject. One of them was because I struggled with the fear of the deep, observing the water made my stomach clench, I would sweat or get chills,” she revealed on Instagram. “As terrified as I was of water I was also intrigued by its impossibility to be captured.”

Berindei’s paintings are inspired by her observations at the beaches she’s visited, including the gentle waves of the Atlantic. With perfect photographic details and clever use of light, her large-scale canvases look so realistic, you can imagine diving in and having a swim among her painted seascapes.

For Berindei, capturing the ever-changing ocean never gets old. “No splash was the same, no delicate intricate shape was exactly the same,” she says. “Each wave portrayed something different, some larger, some stronger, some gentler, some just leaping towards the rocks.”

Check out some of the artist’s latest ocean paintings below and find more of her incredible work by following Andreea Berindei on Instagram.

Artist Andreea Berindei captures the powerful energy of the ocean in her incredible acrylic paintings.

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Her art provides a way for her to confront her fear of the water and engage with the ocean on a deeper, more personal level.

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Her large scale canvases look so realistic, you can imagine diving in and having a swim among her painted seascapes.

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

Andreea Berindei: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andreea Berindei.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Lifelike Ocean Paintings Despite Her Fear of Large Bodies of Water

Self-Taught Artist Shares Stunning Process Behind Her Remarkable Paintings and Drawings

Ukrainian Artist Captures the Beauty and Power of the Ocean in Sweeping Oil Paintings

Artist Quits Day Job to Draw the Majestic Beauty of Ocean Waves Full-Time

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Captures the Quiet Strength of Women Through Eastern-Inspired Portraits [Interview]
Artist Combines Floral Patterns and Portraiture to Explore Pan-African Identity
Vibrant Paintings Reimagine Greek Goddesses Into Complex Symbols of Empowerment and Resilience
Takashi Murakami Reinvents Japanese Art History in Upcoming Gagosian Exhibition
Dreamlike Impasto Paintings Evoke Artist’s Childhood Memories of Rural Life
Mesmerizing Paintings Come to Life When Exposed to Fire

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Toddler From Ghana Is Declared ‘World’s Youngest Male Artist’ by Guinness World Records
2-Year-Old Painter Is Selling His Colorful Artwork for Up to $7,000
Mini Paintings of Bizarrely Cute Hybrid Creatures With Big Shiny Eyes
Broaden Your Creative Skills and Save Big With Our Abstract Painting Bundle
Artist’s Hyperrealistic Paintings Reflect the Vulnerability and Beauty of Animals in the Wild
Artist Shares Hypnotic Process of Creating Mesmerizing Fluid Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.