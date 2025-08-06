Artist Faces Her Fear of the Ocean by Painting Powerful Crashing Waves

The ocean covers about 71% of Earth’s surface, making it one of the most expansive features of our planet. Standing before it, it’s easy to feel small, but this vastness also creates a sense of connection to something much larger than ourselves. Auckland-based artist Andreea Berindei captures this idea in her incredible acrylic paintings of crashing waves.

Berindei has been painting the ocean for several years, and she continues to master the art of capturing the movement and energy of waves. Her daily practice is about more than artistic skill, though—it’s a way for her to confront her fear of the water and engage with it on a deeper, more personal level.

“I had all the reasons not to paint water, or stop painting this subject. One of them was because I struggled with the fear of the deep, observing the water made my stomach clench, I would sweat or get chills,” she revealed on Instagram. “As terrified as I was of water I was also intrigued by its impossibility to be captured.”

Berindei’s paintings are inspired by her observations at the beaches she’s visited, including the gentle waves of the Atlantic. With perfect photographic details and clever use of light, her large-scale canvases look so realistic, you can imagine diving in and having a swim among her painted seascapes.

For Berindei, capturing the ever-changing ocean never gets old. “No splash was the same, no delicate intricate shape was exactly the same,” she says. “Each wave portrayed something different, some larger, some stronger, some gentler, some just leaping towards the rocks.”

Artist Andreea Berindei captures the powerful energy of the ocean in her incredible acrylic paintings.

Her art provides a way for her to confront her fear of the water and engage with the ocean on a deeper, more personal level.

Her large scale canvases look so realistic, you can imagine diving in and having a swim among her painted seascapes.

