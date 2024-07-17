Home / Design / Jewelry

Handmade “Nose Rings” Designed To Look Just Like Different Animal Noses

By Shiori Chen on July 17, 2024

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Designer Kathryn Reid is not your typical jeweler. Her high-quality and unique designs break away from traditional norms in the jewelry industry. This is particularly evident in her latest Nose Ring collection. These uniquely crafted accessories are not your typical “nose rings” meant for human noses. Instead, they are rings meant for the human finger that happen to be shaped like animal noses.

Reid's snout-shaped finger rings feature six different animals: a dog, a cat, a horse, a pig, a cow, and a bull. Her artistry is evident in the details of each schnoz, where a combination of textures and shaping allows the different noses to be easily distinguished. The rings are all at once hyper-detailed and playful. There's no denying the craftsmanship of each handmade piece of jewelry, but there's also an irrefutable sense of humor and whimsy about them. The bull ring even comes equipped with its very own nose ring, making it inherently humorous (and meta).

According to Reid, her inspiration for the rings comes from her upbringing on the North Coast of Ireland, where she grew up on a farm. After graduating form Edinburgh College of Art, the jewelry designer moved back to Ballymoney, Northern Ireland, where she established a small business—aptly called Kathryn Reid Jewellery—on her family farm. Her creations draw from her personal experiences, reflecting the captivating beauty of Northern Ireland and her cherished farm life. The dog nose ring, inspired by her late dog Theo, was crafted as a tribute to all beloved pets that have been loved and lost.

Each piece from the collection caters perfectly to pet owners, animal lovers, and anyone seeking a uniquely crafted piece. Reid’s other collection, Cracked, is also evidently inspired by her life on the farm. In this series, she utilizes the symbol of a cracked eggshell as the centerpiece of delicate and whimsical jewelry pieces. Reid's artistic vision allows her to transform everyday farm elements into beautiful, wearable art.

To stay up to date with her latest collections and jewelry release announcements, you can follow Reid on Instagram. To purchase a piece for yourself, head over to the Kathryn Reid Jewellery website.

Jewelry designer Kathryn Reid's unique Nose Ring collection features rings shaped like different animal snouts.

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Bull Nose Ring (mixed metal)

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Dog Nose Ring

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Cat Nose Ring

Each ring is a handmade piece that defies traditional jewelry norms.

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Pig Nose Ring

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Cow Nose Ring

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Horse Nose Ring

Animal Nose Rings by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Bull Nose Ring

Inspired by her upbringing on a Northern Irish farm, Reid infuses personal experiences into her artistry, often transforming farm symbols like eggshells into wearable art.

Egg-shaped necklace charm by Kathryn Reid Jewellery

Since founding Kathryn Reid Jewellery, she has garnered a dedicated following on various social platforms, showcasing her broad appeal and special approach to jewelry design.

Watch how she creates one of her incredible designs.

Kathryn Reid Jewellery: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Core77]

All images via Kathryn Reid Jewellery.

