Handmade “Nose Rings” Designed To Look Just Like Different Animal Noses

Designer Kathryn Reid is not your typical jeweler. Her high-quality and unique designs break away from traditional norms in the jewelry industry. This is particularly evident in her latest Nose Ring collection. These uniquely crafted accessories are not your typical “nose rings” meant for human noses. Instead, they are rings meant for the human finger that happen to be shaped like animal noses.

Reid's snout-shaped finger rings feature six different animals: a dog, a cat, a horse, a pig, a cow, and a bull. Her artistry is evident in the details of each schnoz, where a combination of textures and shaping allows the different noses to be easily distinguished. The rings are all at once hyper-detailed and playful. There's no denying the craftsmanship of each handmade piece of jewelry, but there's also an irrefutable sense of humor and whimsy about them. The bull ring even comes equipped with its very own nose ring, making it inherently humorous (and meta).

According to Reid, her inspiration for the rings comes from her upbringing on the North Coast of Ireland, where she grew up on a farm. After graduating form Edinburgh College of Art, the jewelry designer moved back to Ballymoney, Northern Ireland, where she established a small business—aptly called Kathryn Reid Jewellery—on her family farm. Her creations draw from her personal experiences, reflecting the captivating beauty of Northern Ireland and her cherished farm life. The dog nose ring, inspired by her late dog Theo, was crafted as a tribute to all beloved pets that have been loved and lost.

Each piece from the collection caters perfectly to pet owners, animal lovers, and anyone seeking a uniquely crafted piece. Reid’s other collection, Cracked, is also evidently inspired by her life on the farm. In this series, she utilizes the symbol of a cracked eggshell as the centerpiece of delicate and whimsical jewelry pieces. Reid's artistic vision allows her to transform everyday farm elements into beautiful, wearable art.

Watch how she creates one of her incredible designs.

