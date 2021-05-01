Home / Photography / Cityscape Photography

Dubai Skyscrapers Rise Above a Thick Blanket of Fog To Create a City in the Clouds

By Sara Barnes on May 1, 2021
Dubai Fog Photography by Albert Dros

Photographer Albert Dros has traveled the world and captured breathtaking sights along the way. From Greenland’s icebergs to the ancient Fanal forest, Dros is dedicated to showcasing the Earth’s alluring natural beauty and the ways in which humans interact with it. A great example of this is his series in Dubai that features most of its buildings blanketed in thick fog. Only some of the city's skyscrapers peek above the clouds and give the appearance that we’ve stumbled upon an otherworldly floating city.

It’s a rare occurrence that Dubai finds itself in such fog. “I have been photographing Dubai for over six years and I have always been jealous of people seeing and photographing the city above the fog,” Dros tells My Modern Met. “It usually only happens a handful of days each year and I have never been lucky to catch the right timing, up until recently. I even changed my flight a few times because of positive humid weather predictions, but it never worked out.”

Dros was recently in Dubai because he won first prize in the drone category at the Sharjah Xposure Festival, and he had also lined up other work-related meetings. His trip turned out to be kismet; after many years of trying to experience the fog, Dros was able to photograph it over the course of a week. He arose every morning at 4:30 a.m. to make sure he didn’t miss it. “There was not a single morning that I’ve missed and that's why I managed to capture this spectacular series of Dubai in just a bit over a week.”

Dros shot all of the photos from high buildings without the use of a drone. “It’s not that easy to access these buildings,” he reveals. “When I first visited Dubai about six years ago, things were much different. It was easier to access the skyscrapers and by asking the management nicely you could often just go up and photograph from the roof. Luckily, I have many friends and contacts in Dubai that helped me to access the skyscrapers. And there are also a bunch of rooftop bars and hotels that offer spectacular views. By asking them nicely in advance, they often respond in a positive way.”

To Dros, the vantage point above the city—with its heavy fog cover—takes on a magical look and feel; it was even better seeing it in person. “There is just something about these spectacular high buildings,” he recalls. “This combined with the low clouds and fog makes for a surreal atmosphere. The pictures speak for themselves, but seeing it, in reality, is really magical.”

Check out the fog photos below. If you’d like to learn more about Dros' career and how he found success, check out our interview with him on My Modern Met’s Top Artist podcast.

Photographer Albert Dros captured spectacular fog photography that makes Dubai look like an otherworldly city in the clouds.

Dubai Fog Photography by Albert DrosDubai Photography Albert DrosAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiDubai Photography Albert DrosDubai Fog Photography by Albert DrosAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiDubai Photography Albert DrosDubai Photography Albert DrosAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiDubai Photography Albert DrosDubai Fog Photography by Albert DrosDubai Fog Photography by Albert DrosDubai Fog Photography by Albert DrosDubai Photography Albert DrosAerial Photo by Albert Dros in DubaiDubai Photography Albert DrosAerial Photo by Albert Dros in Dubai

Albert Dros: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Dros.

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures the Disappearing Beauty of Greenland’s Icebergs

Traveling Photographer Captures the Beautiful Unspoiled Landscape of Kyrgyzstan

One Enchanting Forest Captured in Different Seasons Highlights the Beauty of Change

Spectacular 4K Time-Lapse of Amsterdam Captures the Elegance of This European Jewel

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning Photos Highlight the Solitude and Peculiar Beauty of Ghost Towns Around the World [Interview]
Photographer Wanders NYC Streets To Reveal Neo-Noir Stories Hiding in Plain Sight
Photographer Reveals a Cyberpunk View of Tokyo by Wandering the Neon-Lit Streets at Night
Spectacular 4K Time-Lapse of Amsterdam Captures the Elegance of This European Jewel
This Stunning Photo of an Upside-Down City in the Clouds Is Not Photoshopped
Photographer Compiles Over 100 Photos of Chicago Into a Book 20 Years in the Making

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hyper-Saturated Photos of Tokyo Give a Candy-Colored Tint to the Bustling Cityscape
Photographer Is Giving Back to NYC by Selling Limited-Edition Prints for COVID-19 Relief
Surreal Photos of Akihabara Without People Show the Beauty of Empty Space
Dreamy Photos Capture the Charming, Candy-Colored Streets of San Francisco
Photographer Walks Around Kobe at Night to Capture the Moody Atmosphere of the City
Photographer Wanders Streets of Japan to Create Tribute to Cyberpunk Culture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.