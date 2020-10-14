Landscape Photographer Albert Dros Shares the Secrets of His Success [Podcast]

Have you ever looked at a photographer's Instagram feed and wondered how they got so lucky to travel the world and do what they love? We were curious to learn more about what it takes to be a full-time photographer and have your work go viral, so for the inaugural episode of the Top Artist Podcast we sat down with Dutch landscape photographer Albert Dros.

We've written quite a bit about Albert's work over the years, from featuring his tips on how to photograph the perfect landscape to following his adventures in Antarctica, but this was an opportunity to sit down and chat about what makes him tick. For instance, we'll discover how a year studying in Hong Kong changed his life and set him on a path to pursue photography, as well as how he balanced his previous career with his passion before making the switch.

And, of course, we'll dive into some of Albert's most well-loved series to learn the secrets of how he executed them and managed to make sure they got the exposure they deserved. In a story that will inspire anyone trying to get an idea off the ground, we also chat about his incredible series of photographs at the renowned Keukenhof tulip garden. With COVID-19 shutting it down to the public this year, he seized the opportunity and was able to get inside and take images that no other photographer could have gotten. He shares with the Top Artist Podcast exactly how he made that happen and why it pays to be persistent.

And to cap things off, we also discuss one of the more exotic locations he's photographed—Kyrgyzstan. Just what first attracted him to this small country in Central Asia and keeps bringing him back for more? Learn all that and more in our fascinating 30-minute chat.

Ready to listen? Check out the episode below. You can also listen via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen to landscape photographer Albert Dros as he reveals the secrets to his success on the Top Artist Podcast.

Check out some of Albert's impressive imagery, which we'll discuss in our in-depth interview.

Related Articles :

Photographer Captures the Disappearing Beauty of Greenland’s Icebergs

Traveling Photographer Captures the Beautiful Unspoiled Landscape of Kyrgyzstan

Enchanting Photos of Madeira’s Ancient Fanal Forest Filled With 500-Year-Old Trees

One Enchanting Forest Captured in Different Seasons Highlights the Beauty of Change

Spectacular 4K Time-Lapse of Amsterdam Captures the Elegance of This European Jewel