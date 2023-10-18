These Rare Daguerrotypes Are the Earliest Surviving Photos of Iran in the 1850s

When photography was still in its infancy, an Italian recorded what some of Iran's most spectacular sights in rare daguerreotypes. Luigi Pesce, a colonel from Italy, traveled to Iran to train infantry units in 1948. While there, his enthusiasm for photography led him to travel across the country and capture what he saw.

There are a total of 75 photographs in this rare collection, most of which were taken in the 1850s. These images depict everything from architecture and monuments in Iran, including Persepolis, Pasargadae, and Naqshe-e Rustam, as well as everyday life and people during this period. Although there was another photographer who traveled to Iran beforehand to do the same thing, those images didn't survive, so Pesce's collection remains the earliest photographic example of Iran.

Pesce compiled all of his photos into a book and gave one copy to the Shah Qajar Naser al-Din—who was himself, a fan of the new medium—on April 29, 1858. Later, a second copy of the collection was presented to Prince William I, King of Prussia, which would later be donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In addition to providing unique glimpses of 19th-century life in Iran, there are also portraits of the Shah himself during the early years of his reign.

All images via Google Arts & Culture.