Gravity-Defying Photo of Surfer Gabriel Medina Might Be the Best Photo of the Olympics

As the 2024 Summer Olympics are underway, all eyes are on Paris, but an incredible photo is drawing attention nearly 10,000 miles away. That's because 48 athletes from the surf competition are actually competing in Tahiti, a French Polynesian island in the South Pacific. Photographer Jerome Brouillet is on hand to photograph the action, and his gravity-defying image of one surfer has made waves around the world.

In the image, Brazil's Gabriel Medina looks like he's levitating over the water. His board, still attached to him via a leg rope, stands vertically at his side as he raises his hand and points his index finger. Brouillet took the gravity-defying photo on July 29 during the fifth heat of the third round.

“I like to say that taking pictures is a bit like surfing,” Brouillet writes on Instagram. “It’s a mix of preparation, devotion, timing, some experience, and a touch of luck.

“On July 29, 2024, at 6:23 a.m., arriving on the spot by boat, we knew it would be a great Olympic surfing day. At 9:30:31 a.m., Gabriel Medina take[s] off on the best wave of the day for a perfect ride. At 9:30:38 a.m., he jumps out of the wave with a celebration that spread[s] immediately all around the world. 10 minutes later, my mobile starts beeping. It still hasn’t stopped…

That day, Gabriel was in the water at the right place, at the right time, and so was I.”

Brouillet, who moved to Tahiti from Marseilles 10 years ago, was on one of two media boats that morning. He's experienced in taking images of Teahupo'o, the waters where the competition is being held, and the weather conditions were optimal, making it a great day for taking photos.

His image is already being called one of the defining images of the games and is certainly calling extra attention to the surf competition. This is only the second Olympics for the sport, which debuted in Tokyo. Brouillet, who shoots in bursts, took four images as Medina exited the wave. His ability to anticipate this moment, when Medina celebrated a fantastic run that scored a 9.9, speaks to his experience.

Brouillet also credits his editors at AFP, who quickly saw the shot's value and published it online.

“It's very cool, it's a nice shot, and lots of people love it,” he says of its popularity. “It's not really a surf photograph, so it captures the attention of more people.”

Thanks to Brouillet's sharp shooting and Medina's celebration, a lot more people will be watching out for Olympic surfing. The competition continues, with the finals set for Friday, August 2. Medina is still in contention, so there is surely an opportunity for more epic moments.

This image of Brazil's Gabriel Medina, taken by AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet, is being called the photo of the Olympics.

Medina, who is a three-time world champion, was celebrating after an epic run in the third round that earned him a score of 9.9. (You can watch the moment on YouTube.) Watch Brouillet talk about how he caught the epic shot.

