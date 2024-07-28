Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Tom Anderson (@myspacetom)

If you are over 30, you probably remember Myspace. And if you remember Myspace, you must remember Tom, everyone's default first friend. This wasn't gratuitous, as Tom Anderson was the social media platform's co-founder. But after selling the company, Anderson began pursuing other passions, excelling in a particularly artistic one—landscape photography.

After launching in 2003, MySpace ruled the social media landscape, which prompted News Corp. to buy the company two years later for $580 million. Anderson continued in an advisory role, finally leaving the company in 2009. With plenty of money and free time, he took the chance to travel around the world and explore his interests. But if there's one thing to know about Anderson, it's that he has been into many different things throughout his life.

“If you knew me before Myspace, you'd probably thought I'd have been a scholar teaching philosophy in a university my whole life. If you met me before college, you'd probably have thought I'd be a musician for my entire life,” Anderson told ABC News in 2014. “I like change.”

Those varied interests took him to Burning Man in 2011. While there, he took some breathtaking images despite the difficult desert conditions, inspiring him to continue his photography journey. Following the guidance of his friend, photographer Trey Ratcliff, he continued to hone his technique, developing a unique eye for shooting landscapes.

Honoring the places he visits but hoping to convey the feelings they evoke, Anderson has also become a masterful editor. “The less the camera is able to capture what you're seeing in a scene, the more editing it needs,” he explained. “I'm not necessarily trying to represent nature exactly. I'm trying to make something beautiful like a painter would.”

Up until 2018, Anderson would share his images on Instagram. But this contemporary Renaissance man seems to have moved on to a new passion–golf, serving as a brand ambassador for fashion golf brand Students. While he appears to have switched gears, his photography lives on, allowing us to dream of one day quitting everything to fulfill our creative fantasies.

