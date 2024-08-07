Humpback Whale Breaches During Paris 2024 Olympics Surfing Semifinals in Tahiti

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por AFP Sports (@afpsport)

The surfing competition in the Paris 2024 Olympics has taken place nowhere near the French capital but instead in Tahiti, some 10,000 miles away. This has offered sports fans a glimpse into this Pacific paradise, with its green-covered mounts and deep blue oceans. While the games have already given us thrilling images, such as Gabriel Medina's gravity-defying photo, this time it was nature that stole the spotlight, as a humpback whale was caught breaching during the Olympics surfing semifinals.

Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica were competing when the creature emerged at a safe distance from them. Still, the appearance of the whale gave spectators and photographers a moment they'll never forget.

The whale was captured on video by the international Olympics broadcast, which quickly zoomed in on the creature, while photojournalists from agencies such as AFP and AP snapped some thrilling pictures of the whale with the surfers in the foreground.

According to France24, in Tahiti—the biggest island and the economic, cultural, and political centre of French Polynesia—whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season. While it can be somewhat common for wild animals such as birds, seals, and even sharks to pop up near surfing events around the world, the whale surely caught the competitors by surprise.

In the end, Weston-Webb defeated Hennessy 13.66 to 6.17, and went on to win the silver medal, after just missing the gold by less than a point in the final to team USA's Caroline Marks.

Though the surfing competition has now wrapped up, the athletic action continues in Paris for a few more days before the closing ceremony. While many things can still happen, it will be difficult to upstage this unexpected whale sighting.

Whale of a time.@AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet captures a whale breaching as Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy compete in the women's surfing semi-finals, during the 2024 #Olympics , in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti pic.twitter.com/OrUTScyOFe — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 6, 2024

OLYMPIC SURFING HAS WHALES NOW? pic.twitter.com/LmC5yF87xx — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 5, 2024

this whale that showed up during #Olympic2024 surfing just won the tournament for me pic.twitter.com/4XQVCzW2zI — Olly Mio (@OllyMio) August 5, 2024

