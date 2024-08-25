Home / History

Who Were the First Female Taxi Drivers of Paris?

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 25, 2024
Who Were the First Female Taxi Drivers of Paris?

Madame Decourcelle.

Paris is a city of many stories, Olympic and otherwise, including the legacy of some of the first female taxi drivers at the dawn of the 20th century. The taxi cab is a ubiquitous city sight even today. While women have always been a minority in the field of taxi drivers, they have participated since the beginning of driving motor cars for hire. In 1908, the same year the Ford Model T would roll off assembly lines to make history in America, two exceptional Parisian women paved the way for female taxi drivers. Mademoiselle Gaby Pohlen and Madame Inès Decourcelle defied gender stereotypes to establish themselves in a man's driving world.

Gaby Pohlen was a daredevil who enjoyed traveling, riding bikes, and driving cars. According to The Motor-Car Journal in 1908, she began driving in 1902. To drive a taxi cab, as motorized cars began to take on this previously horse-drawn role, she would need to be both licensed and hired by a taxi company. Pohlen received her license to drive a motor taxi in 1908, but as she told the reporter for the magazine, the trouble was getting hired. After repeated rejections, she was at last accepted by a cab company. She became one of the first female motor cab drivers in history, joined by Madame Inès Decourcelle also in 1908. There appears to be some debate over which woman technically hit the streets first, but certainly, both were pioneers.

In 1908, Pohlen expressed a desire to drive in a “speed race.” Whether she ever managed this feat or not, female drivers were edging into a man's world as more and more people purchased cars. In 1909, Dorothy Levitt published a “chatty” manual for female motorists. Levitt was a champion car and boat racer, and she became a champion of women drivers.

Her work and the pioneering female taxi drivers of Paris were conscious of the bold new frontiers open to women who had the skill and daring to drive their own cars. While cars remain a stereotypically male passion today, a long history of women loving the freedom and speed of the open road or making their living on wheels makes the history of the car equally a woman's tale.

Paris is a city of many stories, Olympic and otherwise, including the legacy of some of the first female taxi drivers at the dawn of the 20th century.

Who Were the First Female Taxi Drivers of Paris?

Madame Decourcelle and her taxi.

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

The Decimal Point Is a Lot Older Than We Thought

Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years

Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K

During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know
Scientists Discover Where the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Came From
Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years
Meet the Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, France’s 18th-Century “Werewolf”
Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K
During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New LGBTQ+ Visitor Center Honors the History of the Stonewall Rebellion
Early 20th-Century Portraits Preserve the Heritage of Native Americans
Fascinating 18th-Century Letters Detail Life as a Twenty-Something Living in London
The Decimal Point Is a Lot Older Than We Thought
Stylish Guy Shows How Male Fashion Has Evolved Over the Last 12,000 Years
Ancient Library in Tibet Creating Digital Archive of Its 84,000 Scriptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.