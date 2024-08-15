Home / Photography

Artist Develops Photos Onto Living Plants Using an Eco-Friendly Process

By Jessica Stewart on August 15, 2024

Spanish artist Almudena Romero is keenly aware of the impact that humans have on the environment, and so she's turned to an environmentally friendly way to display her artistry. Eight years ago, after a decade of working with the wet collodion process, she turned to plants as the perfect photographic paper. Using the natural process of photosynthesis, she's able to produce exceptional photo prints on a unique backdrop.

Plant-based photography was developed in the 19th century by John Herschel and Mary Somerville, who used plant juices and flowers to create color photographs. While Romero was inspired by their innovation, she uses a different technique to bring her work to life.

“I just put a negative on top of the leaf and leave it to the sunlight, and then the image gets recorded on the leaf,” Romero tells CNN. The areas that receive more light produce more chlorophyll and so are darker. Conversely, the areas that receive less light exposure remain pale, helping create the overall image.

Romero's journey into plant-based photography began in her grandmother's garden, where she tested more than 50 plants to see which worked best for printing. From there, she never looked back. She enjoys the process, not only for its low impact on the environment but for the memories she shares in developing her technique in her grandmother's garden.

“Many artists are captivated by the materials and processes they use and dedicate their practice to exploring their medium in depth,” she tells My Modern Met. “I can surely say I am enchanted by both—photography and plants.”

Romero has also expanded her practice beyond leaves, growing large cress panels to act as a canvas for her photographs. After the cress has been grown in the dark, she uses a projector to place her negative and then lets nature take its course.

Currently, she's gearing up for her largest work to date, which was commissioned by France’s National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment. The final image will be created using different wheats and grains to produce a rich color palette. The piece, slated for completion by June 2025, will be as large as a stadium.

Big or small, Romero's hope for her art remains the same. “I hope my work provides an eye-opening experience for its audiences,” she says, “and that plant-based photography becomes as well known as other photographic forms. My artworks promote an expansive understanding of the photographic medium, beyond the usual digital vs analogue dichotomy.”

Romero's work will be on view from August 21 to September 6, 2024, at London's Sarabande Foundation as part of the …stay longer group exhibition.

Almudena Romero: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Almudena Romero.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
