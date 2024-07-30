Home / Design

Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years

By Regina Sienra on July 30, 2024
Man holding the olympic torch

Photo: Lazyllama/Depositphotos

The Olympic torch relay is one of the most exciting events leading up to the games. Inspired by the ancient iterations of the games, the Olympic flame travels from Olympia, Greece, to the host city, passing through multiple, carefully selected people's hands. And much like the logo and the mascot, each organizing committee gets to design its own torch. Often a reflection of the trends of the times and the available technology, the Olympic torches have changed a lot over the last several decades, but they all share a common mission.

“The Olympic Torch Relay heralds the start of the Olympic Games and transmits a message of peace and friendship along its route,” reads the Olympic games website. “First used at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics, the modern torches of the Summer and Winter Olympics are built to resist the effects of wind and rain as they carry the Olympic flame, and bear unique designs that represent the host country and the spirit of the Games.”

For Paris 2024, the torch was created by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who aimed to convey the three themes of Paris 2024: Equality, Water, and Peacefulness. The torch boasts a symmetrical design with a wave-like, three-dimensional effect, complete with curves and rounded lines. Made out of steel, 2,000 of these pieces were produced by steel company ArcelorMittal.

Aiming to show the evolution of these iconic objects, the Olympic games shared a guide of the last 15 Summer Games torch designs, dating back to Mexico City 1968. They all evoke the host city of each edition, from Tokyo 2020's cherry blossom shape to Sydney 2000's ocean blue streaks to Seoul 1998's carefully engraved details.

While the Olympic flame made it safely to Paris and now soars over the city in a balloon-like cauldron (also designed by Lehanneur), the trek will soon begin for the Milano 2026 Winter Olympic games. For now, you can enjoy the Paris 2024 Olympics, which are well underway. You can follow the competitions on NBC and Peacock and stay up to date by visiting the Olympics website.

Scroll down to see the unique torch designs that have launched Olympic Games in different host cities.

The Olympic torches have changed a lot over the last decades—but share a common mission.

Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece

Final dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece. (Photo: vverve/Depositphotos)

For Paris 2024, the torch was designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who aimed to convey the three themes of Paris 2024: Equality, Water and Peacefulness.

French radio host and humorist Clment Lanoue Olympic torch bearer on the promenade bordering the beach at Les Sables d'Olonne for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

French radio host and humorist Clment Lanoue Olympic torch bearer on the promenade bordering the beach at Les Sables d'Olonne for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. (Photo: Thomaspajot/Depositphotos)

Take a look at how the Olympic torch has evolved over the last 56 years.

Related Articles:

Majestic Photo of the Full Moon Inside the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic Rings

Paraplegic Athlete Kevin Piette Walks With Robot Exoskeleton To Carry the Olympic Torch

Mongolia’s Olympic Uniforms for Paris 2024 Are Exciting Both Sports Fans and the Fashion World

Celine Dion Makes Her Grand Return With a Performance at the Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal AI Images Imagine Basketball Courts Carved Into Desert Sandstone Canyons
Electric Airplane Designed To Hold 90 Passengers and Fly up to 500 Miles Without Needing to Recharge
Dubrovnik Has a Basketball Court That Has People Dreaming of Basketball Showdowns in King’s Landing
12 Tiny Folk Dancers Pay Homage to Albanian Heritage in Brilliantly Crafted Luxury Watch
Woman Shows How to Properly Use Salt & Pepper Shakers and People Are Blown Away
Meet the Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, France’s 18th-Century “Werewolf”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Talented Welder Makes Working Aircraft Carrier Replica for His Children
Hokusai’s Iconic ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ Is Featured on Japanese Banknotes
Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon
Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K
During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance
New LGBTQ+ Visitor Center Honors the History of the Stonewall Rebellion

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.