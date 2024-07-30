The Olympic torch relay is one of the most exciting events leading up to the games. Inspired by the ancient iterations of the games, the Olympic flame travels from Olympia, Greece, to the host city, passing through multiple, carefully selected people's hands. And much like the logo and the mascot, each organizing committee gets to design its own torch. Often a reflection of the trends of the times and the available technology, the Olympic torches have changed a lot over the last several decades, but they all share a common mission.

“The Olympic Torch Relay heralds the start of the Olympic Games and transmits a message of peace and friendship along its route,” reads the Olympic games website. “First used at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics, the modern torches of the Summer and Winter Olympics are built to resist the effects of wind and rain as they carry the Olympic flame, and bear unique designs that represent the host country and the spirit of the Games.”

For Paris 2024, the torch was created by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who aimed to convey the three themes of Paris 2024: Equality, Water, and Peacefulness. The torch boasts a symmetrical design with a wave-like, three-dimensional effect, complete with curves and rounded lines. Made out of steel, 2,000 of these pieces were produced by steel company ArcelorMittal.

Aiming to show the evolution of these iconic objects, the Olympic games shared a guide of the last 15 Summer Games torch designs, dating back to Mexico City 1968. They all evoke the host city of each edition, from Tokyo 2020's cherry blossom shape to Sydney 2000's ocean blue streaks to Seoul 1998's carefully engraved details.

While the Olympic flame made it safely to Paris and now soars over the city in a balloon-like cauldron (also designed by Lehanneur), the trek will soon begin for the Milano 2026 Winter Olympic games. For now, you can enjoy the Paris 2024 Olympics, which are well underway. You can follow the competitions on NBC and Peacock and stay up to date by visiting the Olympics website.

Scroll down to see the unique torch designs that have launched Olympic Games in different host cities.

Take a look at how the Olympic torch has evolved over the last 56 years.

Olympic Torches throughout the years pic.twitter.com/hHQzGDSR6F — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 29, 2024

40 years of Olympic torches. From Los Angeles 1984 to Paris 2024. pic.twitter.com/3DwSpXFsLq — PrzemekSkyMan❇️ (@Przemek87394560) July 10, 2024

