When considering the portrait’s place in art history, most would consider it within the purview of the Old Masters. Artist Alexandra Manukyan is reimagining this narrative, resurrecting classical techniques through contemporary frameworks.

Born in Armenia and now based in Los Angeles, Manukyan primarily paints portraits of women, rendered with a vivid color palette and rich textures. Manukyan’s style is certainly inspired by classical portraiture, but not without a twist. Her paintings are sleek and luminous, effectively elevating her subjects into a realm of ethereality and strength, while also maintaining classical compositions.

Many such paintings are currently on view in Manukyan’s latest solo exhibition, Elysian Reflections, at Abend Gallery. The show reveals Manukyan’s fascination with “imaginative realism,” expressed through paintings of women caressing birds, sleeping amongst porcelain, and surrounded by blooming flowers.

“Elysian Reflections invites you to journey beyond the tangible into a realm of serene transcendence, where Manukyan’s mastery of detail captures the universal dance of fragility and grace,” the gallery writes of the exhibition.

Elysian Reflections is currently on view at Abend Gallery in Denver, Colorado until February 22.

My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Alexandra Manukyan about her creative process, thematic underpinnings, and Elysian Reflections. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist.

What originally drew you to painting as your preferred medium, and how did you develop your personal style?

Throughout my years in various art schools, I explored a wide range of mediums, including watercolor, gouache, tempera, charcoal, and oil paint. However, I was particularly drawn to oil paints for their lush, rich texture and slow drying time, which allows me to carefully model the paint, achieving subtle transitions and intricate textures. I also love the luminous depth that can be created through glazing and scumbling, resulting in a surface that feels both vibrant and tactile.

Developing a personal style is a journey that takes years. During my college years, I experimented with different approaches before realizing that my deep understanding of human anatomy and strong sense of proportion made me naturally inclined toward figurative art. At the same time, I was always captivated by the imaginative realism genre—art that fuses technical mastery with creative storytelling. My background as a fashion designer also played a significant role, sharpening my sensitivity to fabrics, textures, and composition. Ultimately, my artistic voice emerged as a fusion of these influences: classical techniques, a love for narrative, and a passion for bringing the fantastical to life through the human form.

What was the process of staging your recent exhibition Elysian Reflections?

As with all my bodies of work, staging Elysian Reflections required extensive research and careful thematic development. Once I solidified the central theme, I created multiple compositional sketches and conducted in-depth research on costumes, backgrounds, and the models I would need to hire.

The next step was an extensive photoshoot, capturing a wide range of poses, lighting scenarios, and expressions to serve as reference material. From there, I explored countless compositional possibilities in Photoshop, refining each piece before beginning the actual painting process. However, this process remains fluid—even as I paint, elements continue to evolve, allowing for organic adjustments that enhance the final vision.

The exhibition focuses on classical portraiture and techniques. What compels you about these two motifs and how do you reinterpret them for modern audiences?

I have always been drawn to depicting the human form in a naturalistic style, captivated by the Old Masters’ techniques and their ability to convey profound emotional depth in portraiture. My work explores the complexities of human consciousness and our connection to nature, spirit, and inner beauty.

At the same time, I reinterpret classical portraiture by fusing these time-honored techniques with contemporary themes, blending historical richness with modern aesthetics. Elements like avant-garde fashion, edgy hairstyles, and symbolic details create a bridge between past and present, making the work resonate with today’s audience.

In your mind, what are the conceptual and thematic underpinnings guiding Elysian Reflections?

Elysian Reflections is a meditation on the delicate balance between fragility and resilience, exploring the intricate, unspoken narratives we carry within us. Each painting serves as a portal into a liminal space—a realm where the boundaries between the physical and the ethereal dissolve, revealing the raw, untamed essence of the human experience.

Adorning my figures with feathers, flowers, and organic elements is more than an aesthetic choice; it is a symbolic language that speaks to our deep connection with nature, transformation, and renewal. Feathers and birds evoke ascension, lightness, and the intangible aspects of the soul, while flowers embody both the fleeting beauty of existence and the cycles of growth and decay. These elements intertwine with the human form, reflecting the ephemeral yet enduring nature of identity, memory, and emotion.

At its core, Elysian Reflections contemplates the dualities that define us—strength and vulnerability, permanence and impermanence, the earthly and the divine. By merging classical techniques with contemporary sensibilities, I invite viewers to step into a dreamlike space where past and present, tradition and modernity, merge into a timeless reflection of what it means to be human.

What do you hope people take away from the exhibition?

I hope Elysian Reflections offers viewers a deeply contemplative and emotional experience—one that invites them to pause, reflect, and connect with the layers of meaning within each piece.

Ultimately, I hope Elysian Reflections lingers in the mind long after the viewer has left, serving as a quiet meditation on the ever-evolving human spirit—its fragility, its strength, and its infinite capacity for growth and renewal.

Do you have any exciting projects coming up in the near future?

Yes, I have several exciting projects on the horizon. I have already completed the concepts and compositions for a brand-new series for my next solo exhibition, and I’m eager to begin bringing these ideas to life on canvas. This new body of work will continue to explore themes of human consciousness, transformation, and our connection to nature, but with fresh narratives and visual elements that push my artistic boundaries even further.

In addition to my solo exhibition, I am also participating in several upcoming group exhibitions where my work will be featured alongside other contemporary artists. These exhibitions provide an opportunity to engage with different artistic dialogues and present my work to new audiences. I’m looking forward to sharing these new pieces and continuing to evolve my artistic vision.

Exhibition Information

Alexandra Manukyan

Elysian Reflections

February 1, 2025-February 22, 2025

Abend Gallery

1261 Delaware St., Suite 2, Denver, CO 80204

Alexandra Manukyan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Abend Gallery.