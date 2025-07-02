Home / Sports

Meet the First Female-Only Skateboarding Group in Ethiopia

By Eva Baron on July 2, 2025

Every Saturday morning, at the Addis Skate Park in Ethiopia’s capital city, countless girls gather to skateboard. That wasn’t always the case, especially because skateboarding has so often been associated with men. But once 27-year-old Sosina Challa founded Ethiopian Girl Skaters (EGS), the demographics of the park slowly began to shift. Now, as one of the country’s first female-only skateboarding groups, EGS offers its members a palpable sense of community, all while challenging stereotypes surrounding skateboarding.

“I had no idea how [EGS] would go, how people would see it, if people would consider it acceptable,” Challa reflected in a 2022 interview with Vogue. “People would say to me, ‘You’re a woman, you should be helping your mother.’”

Before founding EGS, Challa struggled to feel at ease at the Addis Skate Park—she was, after all, one of very few girls that would frequent the park. Eventually, the discomfort prompted her to work with Ethiopia Skate, a small nonprofit also dedicated to skateboarders across the country, to establish a separate all-female group. During the EGS’ first session a couple of years ago, only a few dozen women and girls joined, but they were still curious about how to put on protective pads and balance on a board.

“People wanted to know what it felt like, and they wanted to get past their fear,” Challa says.

Today, EGS boasts over 65 registered members and, in addition to skateboarding, it also provides activities such as one-on-one learning and counseling sessions. The atmosphere fostered by EGS is clearly one of empowerment, encouraging its members to explore skateboarding not only as a sport or hobby but also as a form of personal expression.

“When I skate, I dream big, and at the same time, I feel as though I have accomplished my dream,” Hiwot Hassen told Unicef in an article about the group.

“I believe skateboarding changed my life,” Denkneh Seble added. “Each person has unique traits and comes from a diverse background with colorful histories. A day with them is a day I never want to miss.”

To learn more about this extraordinary community, check out the Ethiopian Girl Skaters on Instagram.

Ethiopian Girl Skaters is one of Ethiopia’s first female-only skateboarding groups.

The group empowers its members to explore skateboarding not only as a sport or hobby but as a form of personal expression.

Together, they challenge stereotypes surrounding skateboarding as a male-dominated sport, as well as cultural and societal expectations placed on women.

“When I skate, I dream big, and at the same time, I feel as though I have accomplished my dream,” one of the group’s members says.

Another EGS member says: “I believe skateboarding changed my life.”

Ethiopian Girl Skaters: Instagram

Sources: On Saturday Mornings in the Ethiopian Capital City, A Skate Park of Their Own; Ethiopia's skater girls: ‘Someone had to be the first'; Freedom on skateboard takes girls to new heights

Related Articles:

13-Year-Old Skateboarder Becomes the First Girl to Land a 720 Trick

Bolivian ‘Cholitas’ Fly on Their Skateboards in Empowering Portrait Series

Interview: Intimate Portraits Capture the Beauty of Ethiopia’s Suri Tribe Women

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

82-Year-Old Powerlifting Grandma Is Proof That Strength Knows No Age
Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice
Olympic Medalist Katie Ledecky Shares What’s on Her Mind While Swimming for Gold
Track Star Turns a Fall Into a Somersault Over the Finish Line, Comes in First Place
Graduate Pays Tribute to His Dad’s Job by Carrying a Gas Tank on His Way to Pick Up His Diploma
Blind Former Race Car Driver Finally Drives Again After Losing His Sight Decades Ago

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Teen Who Lived in His Car While Going to High School Now Has Multiple College Scholarship Offers
Teacher Sets up a “Question Box” for Students, Gets a Glimpse Into Their Curious Minds
Synchronized Indoor Skydiving Champions Perform Gravity-Defying Routine You Have To See
Miss Colombia Has the Best Answer When Asked if She’d Save a Dog or Art From a Museum Fire
Woman Regularly Visits a London Tube Station to Hear Late Husband’s Voice
First-Grade Teacher Takes Entire Class on a Pretend Trip to Mexico Without Leaving the School

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.