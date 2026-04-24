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68-Year-Old Domino’s Pizza Driver Goes Out of His Way To Buy Soda, and the Small Act Changes His Life

By Regina Sienra on April 24, 2026
Diet Coke on Store Shelves

Photo: madvideos.gmail.com/Depositphotos

Every day, countless pizza orders are delivered around the country. Still, few of these transactions are as significant as the one between Brian Wilson and a 68-year-old delivery driver named Dan Simpson. On a busy Friday night, Wilson ordered a pan pizza and a two-liter Diet Coke. The restaurant was out of this type of soda, so Simpson tried to reach out to the customer but got no answer. Rather than bring any replacement, he went out of his way to fulfill the order as it was placed, not giving it a second thought about how this simple action would change his life.

Upon arrival, Simpson asks Wilson if he got his message, to which he apologizes, saying he just heard the voicemail. “Alright. We were out of Diet Coke,” Simpson says. “I stopped at the store, though,” to which Wilson replies, mortified, “Oh, you did not have to do that. Did you really?” The driver clarifies that it was no problem, as the store is right next to the Domino’s from where he is dispatched. When Wilson tries to give him an even better tip, Simpson says the $6.60 he added is already a good tip. After receiving many thanks, Simpson shares a wholesome bit of information before leaving. “14 years I’ve worked,” he says. “I’m retiring in 26 days.”

While Simpson’s gesture was heartwarming, it held extra meaning for Wilson and his wife. They are both visually impaired, with Wilson only being able to drive during the day. Having everything they needed for dinner time meant the world to them. “Even without knowing that piece of information, the fact that he still went above and beyond is what kind of settled in with us,” Wilson told Today. “It just kind of blew us away.”

The interaction was caught on Wilson’s ring camera and then uploaded to TikTok, where it has earned millions of views. Hoping to do something good for the driver in return, they set up a GoFundMe: Tip for Dan the Pizza Man’s Retirement. “When my wife Katey and I posted that Ring video of Dan going out of his way to grab Diet Coke with his own money, we never imagined what would happen next. What felt like a small moment at our front door has turned into an outpouring of kindness from all over the world,” they wrote.

As of writing, the campaign has raised over $169,000. Wilson says that Simpson is overwhelmed with gratitude after so many years of hard work, sacrifice, and rebuilding. “We can assure all of you that this money is going directly to Dan to support his retirement and giving him some breathing room,” Wilson said. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for seeing Dan, for celebrating goodness, and for reminding us that doing the right thing still matters.”

A 68-year-old pizza delivery driver went out of his way to get the Diet Coke a customer ordered after his store had run out, resulting in a wholesome interaction that changed his life.

@katey_93 When Domino’s is out of Diet Coke, but your delivery driver stops at the store to get it for you. Dan, you went above and beyond tonight, thank you!The world needs more Dans. Happy almost retirement! #dominos #fyp ♬ original sound – Katey Ann

Sources: Strangers Raise Over $150K for a 68-Year-Old Domino’s Delivery Driver; Tip for Dan the Pizza Man’s Retirement on GoFundMe

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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