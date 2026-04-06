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Revived Pay Phones Bring Zoomers and Boomers Together Against Loneliness

By Emma Taggart on April 6, 2026
@matterneuroscience Younger adults and older adults tend to experience the highest levels of loneliness of any age group, so the goal of this project is to inspire generational connection through meaningful conversations, despite differences in age, lifestyle, or politics. HUGE thank you to @pavementcoffee ♬ original sound – Matter Neuroscience

Loneliness is something everyone experiences from time to time, but it tends to affect young adults and older people the most. Research shows that a lack of social connection has been found to be more harmful than not exercising, heavy drinking, or smoking 15 cigarettes a day. To tackle loneliness among the two most affected generations, Matter Neuroscience installed pay phones in two states, giving “Zoomers” and “Boomers” a chance to connect.

The organizers repurposed two old pay phones and placed them in very different locations. The first one, labeled “Call a Boomer” is now located by Pavement Coffee House on the Boston University campus. The other, labeled “Call a Zoomer” is installed in  a senior housing complex in Reno, Nevada. When one person on one end picks up the phone, it automatically calls the other phone, where anyone in the area can pick up.

Gen Z and Baby Boomers don’t tend to interact all that often, mostly because their communication styles and social habits are pretty different. But this project proves that when they’re given the opportunity to connect with each other, they’re more than happy to chat. Recent videos shared by Matter Neuroscience capture some of the heartwarming conversations between Zoomers and Boomers, revealing a genuine curiosity about each other’s lives.

In one recent recording, April, a Boomer in Reno, connects with Charlotte, a Zoomer in Boston. Their conversation, full of shared advice, reveals that even across generations, their experiences and concerns aren’t so different after all. In another chat, Maria, 74, speaks with a young man named William. As they talk about everything from the weather to travel and work, it’s a sweet reminder that even the simplest conversations can brighten someone’s day.

“Positive conversations can increase longevity by lowering our cortisol levels and increasing our feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine, cannabinoids, and oxytocin,” explains Matter Neuroscience on Instagram. “So the hope is that some Boomers and Zoomers, will have some nice conversations and reap the benefits that those nice conversations have on our brains.”

Matter Neuroscience has also recently installed two additional pay phones in San Francisco and Abilene, Texas, inviting Republicans and Democrats to pick up the phone and start a conversation. The project organizers say, “Research shows that the core molecules associated with happiness are the same in all human brains, regardless of political identity. This project’s goal is to highlight that.

Follow Matter Neuroscience on Instagram and TikTok to find out more about these inspiring social experiments.

To tackle loneliness among the two most affected generations, Matter Neuroscience installed pay phones in two states, giving “Zoomers” and “Boomers” a chance to connect.

@matterneuroscienceThis is a conversations between 2 strangers. One 67 year old in Reno, NV and one 21 year old in Boston, MA. Stay tuned for more conversations!♬ original sound – Matter Neuroscience

Gen Z and Baby Boomers don’t tend to interact very often, but this social experiment shows they’re more than willing to chat when given the chance.

@matterneuroscienceAnother conversation between a Boomer and a Zoomer.♬ original sound – Matter Neuroscience

@matterneuroscienceWhat would you talk about if you were to answer one of these phones?♬ original sound – Matter Neuroscience

Matter Neuroscience: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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