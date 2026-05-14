This Japanese Tea Shop Is Run Entirely by Senior Citizens With an Average Age of 73

Shibuya is famous for being a hotspot for youth culture, lifestyle, and trends. A new tea shop in the area called G-CHA & Ba-CHA is doing things a little differently. Located just two minutes from Shibuya Station, this shop prioritizes a meaningful, enjoyable workspace for its senior citizen employees. Their average age is 73, and the oldest is 80, but they’re still hip as ever. The shop’s goal is to find fun, creative new ways for senior citizens to work.

Japan, like many countries, is facing a declining birthrate, leading to a lack of people in the workforce. While more and more places in the country are switching to automated systems, G-CHA & B-CHA is instead offering a productive outlet for senior citizens to run the shop. The cafe blends tradition while embracing modernity in Shibuya, which is often at the forefront of future ideas and trends.

In addition to achieving customer satisfaction, the shop also prioritizes the wellbeing of its employees. In fact, G-CHA & B-CHA has three rules for its workers: 1. take a break when you want to, 2. speak up immediately if you’re tired, and 3. work because you enjoy it. Additionally, the cafe’s design is set up for everyone’s convenience. For example, customers order non-verbally by writing on an order sheet so staff can take their time entering it into the register and won’t need to remember complex orders. Workers also take orders while seated, which is very non-traditional but necessary to avoid strain on their bodies from standing for extended periods of time.

The shop offers a variety of teas, matcha ice cream, and wearable store merch. Their signature drinks are Grandpa’s Tea (Ginger Hojicha) and Grandma’s Tea (Jasmine Green Tea), but the real stars are the actual grandmas and grandpas serving them. The shop is take-out only, but every drink and product is packaged and served with a personal touch and “energy” transcending age. And that’s something you can’t put a price tag on.

These hip grannies and grandpas have an average age of 73.

And they all work at a tea shop in Japan called G-CHA & Ba-CHA.

They may be senior citizens, but they serve up orders with energy fueled by their passion for life and being a productive member of society.

Their signature drinks include Grandpa’s Tea (Ginger Hojicha) and Grandma’s Tea (Jasmine Green Tea).

Each order comes in a cute cup or bag with a personal touch: a sticker with your name on it.

The shop prioritizes the customer service, but also the wellbeing of its senior citizen employees.

That’s why they have three rules for employees: 1. take a break when you want to, 2. speak up immediately if you’re tired, and 3. work because you enjoy it.

G-CHA & Ba-CHA: Instagram

All photos via PR Times.

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