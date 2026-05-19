This Traveling “Grandma Stand” Lets You Talk To Senior Women Who Will Listen, Hug, and Offer Advice

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The older we get, the more knowledge we gain from our experiences, and one could argue that senior women are probably the wisest of us all. Unfortunately, they don’t often get many opportunities to share their wisdom with younger people. Back in 2012, however, a 96-year-old grandmother named Eileen Matthews was given a unique opportunity to do just that. Her grandson, Mike Matthews, knew she was the best listener out there. “She was full of love and empathy that completely disarmed you,” he says of Grandma Eileen. After putting her in touch with a coworker who needed a shoulder to cry, he had an idea. He decided to set up a lemonade stand (with a laptop instead of lemonade) in New York, where people could talk to Grandma Eileen, who was on her couch on Samammish, WA. And so, the Grandma Stand was born.

Grandma Eileen listened New Yorkers and uplifted anyone who visited her booth, which moved around the city from Central Park to subway platforms. Sadly, she passed away in 2018, shortly before turning 102. Following her passing, Matthews retired the stand… until 2024. After talking to people in his life, he realized everyone could really use some words of comfort. And so, he brought the stand back, painted it purple (Grandma Eileen’s favorite color), and enlisted volunteer grandmas to lend an open ear.

“Today, every week there’s a rotation of grandmas, discussion prompts and locations where the Grandma Stand pops-up,” reads Grandma Stand’s website. “So, anybody passing by can spend a couple minutes with an anonymous, non-judgemental grandma who is there to listen.” If people need an icebreaker, there are weekly discussion prompts, such as, “Who’s someone you need to forgive?” or “What’s bringing you joy right now?”

Current grandmas are found through word-of-mouth and recommendations. The requirements are based on Grandma Eileen’s best qualities: being a master at the art of listening, being present, and asking questions to understand who you are and how you really feel. “She never lectured or tried to solve your problem,” adds Matthews. “This is the same approach used today.” If selected, the usual time commitment is about two hours and it can be whenever is best suited for the grandma.

Now, in 2026, and Grandma Stands have expanded beyond NYC to six other cities, including Denver and McKinney, TX. People interested in launching a booth in their city can reach out to the organization. Since each stand is $800 to build, they welcome donations to help create more around the country.

To learn more, visit Grandma Stand’s website. To stay up to date with weekly discussion prompts and new booth locations, follow them on Instagram.

In an effort to combat loneliness, create intergenerational connection, and give older women visibility, there are “grandmas” who sit at a lemonade stand and offer to listen to anyone.

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This Grandma Stand, as it is called, enlists volunteer grandmas who kindly listen to strangers in a non-judgemental way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News New York (@cbsnewyork)

Anyone can sit down and talk to a grandma, who is there to listen and provide emotional comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandma Stand™ (@grandmastand)

If the visitors want, the senior woman can even give them a hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandma Stand™ (@grandmastand)

The initiative was inspired by Grandma Eileen, who passed away at 101, and was always willing to listen and offer her wisdom to anyone who needed it.

Grandma Stand: Website | Instagram

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