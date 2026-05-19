Home / Inspiring

This Traveling “Grandma Stand” Lets You Talk To Senior Women Who Will Listen, Hug, and Offer Advice

By Regina Sienra on May 19, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Grandma Stand™ (@grandmastand)

The older we get, the more knowledge we gain from our experiences, and one could argue that senior women are probably the wisest of us all. Unfortunately, they don’t often get many opportunities to share their wisdom with younger people. Back in 2012, however, a 96-year-old grandmother named Eileen Matthews was given a unique opportunity to do just that. Her grandson, Mike Matthews, knew she was the best listener out there. “She was full of love and empathy that completely disarmed you,” he says of Grandma Eileen. After putting her in touch with a coworker who needed a shoulder to cry, he had an idea. He decided to set up a lemonade stand (with a laptop instead of lemonade) in New York, where people could talk to Grandma Eileen, who was on her couch on Samammish, WA. And so, the Grandma Stand was born.

Grandma Eileen listened New Yorkers and uplifted anyone who visited her booth, which moved around the city from Central Park to subway platforms. Sadly, she passed away in 2018, shortly before turning 102. Following her passing, Matthews retired the stand… until 2024. After talking to people in his life, he realized everyone could really use some words of comfort. And so, he brought the stand back, painted it purple (Grandma Eileen’s favorite color), and enlisted volunteer grandmas to lend an open ear.

“Today, every week there’s a rotation of grandmas, discussion prompts and locations where the Grandma Stand pops-up,” reads Grandma Stand’s website. “So, anybody passing by can spend a couple minutes with an anonymous, non-judgemental grandma who is there to listen.” If people need an icebreaker, there are weekly discussion prompts, such as, “Who’s someone you need to forgive?” or “What’s bringing you joy right now?”

Current grandmas are found through word-of-mouth and recommendations. The requirements are based on Grandma Eileen’s best qualities: being a master at the art of listening, being present, and asking questions to understand who you are and how you really feel. “She never lectured or tried to solve your problem,” adds Matthews. “This is the same approach used today.” If selected, the usual time commitment is about two hours and it can be whenever is best suited for the grandma.

Now, in 2026, and Grandma Stands have expanded beyond NYC to six other cities, including Denver and McKinney, TX. People interested in launching a booth in their city can reach out to the organization. Since each stand is $800 to build, they welcome donations to help create more around the country.

To learn more, visit Grandma Stand’s website. To stay up to date with weekly discussion prompts and new booth locations, follow them on Instagram.

In an effort to combat loneliness, create intergenerational connection, and give older women visibility, there are “grandmas” who sit at a lemonade stand and offer to listen to anyone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grandma Stand™ (@grandmastand)

This Grandma Stand, as it is called, enlists volunteer grandmas who kindly listen to strangers in a non-judgemental way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS News New York (@cbsnewyork)

Anyone can sit down and talk to a grandma, who is there to listen and provide emotional comfort.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grandma Stand™ (@grandmastand)

If the visitors want, the senior woman can even give them a hug.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grandma Stand™ (@grandmastand)

The initiative was inspired by Grandma Eileen, who passed away at 101, and was always willing to listen and offer her wisdom to anyone who needed it.

Grandma Stand: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

85-Year-Old Grandma Can’t Stop Building Complex LEGO Sets

Family Plays Wholesome Prank on Grandma by Wearing Clothes From Her Closet Without Telling Her

68-Year-Old Skateboarding Grandma Shreds at Local Park With Elegance, Skill, and Grace

You Can “Rent a Grandma” in Japan To Learn How To Cook and Break up With a Boyfriend

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Poet Delivers a Powerful Performance Packed With Wisdom for Everyday Life
Runner Becomes First Woman Ever To Win the Cocodona 250, a Grueling 3-Day Ultramarathon
This Japanese Tea Shop Is Run Entirely by Senior Citizens With an Average Age of 73
68-Year-Old Domino’s Pizza Driver Goes Out of His Way To Buy Soda, and the Small Act Changes His Life
Landmine-Sniffing Rat Who Saved Countless Lives in Cambodia Is Honored With a Statue
Revived Pay Phones Bring Zoomers and Boomers Together Against Loneliness

More on My Modern Met

Miss Grand Thailand Pageant Contestant Loses Her Teeth Onstage and Makes a Triumphant Comeback
First-Ever ‘Jane Goodall Day’ Will Take Place on April 3 To Honor the Late Conservationist’s Mission
Korean Professors Welcome First-Year Students With Unique Choral Performance of K-Pop Hits
Trevor Noah Shares How ‘Kintsugi’ Helped Him Reframe the Worst Moment of His Life
Wife Uses “Find My iPhone” To Locate Skier Husband Trapped Under an Avalanche
Real-Life Hero Rescues Woman Being Dragged by Toppled-Over Dog Sled

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.